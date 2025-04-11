



Charlotte Edwards

Business Reporter, BBC News

Getty image

According to the latest official figures, the British economy has grown more than expected in February.

The National Statistics Office (National Statistics) said the economy has increased by 0.5%with a strong service sector.

Economists predicted 0.1%growth, but ONS said that some of the factors contributed to amazing rise due to the increase in manufacturing and production.

Better figures are their own due to the impact of tariffs imposed on products imported to the United States, and analysts warn that growth can be short.

The UK is expected to hit the UK exporter and affect economic growth according to the 10% tariff on almost all products brought to the United States.

The government has made the UK economy a top priority in efforts to improve the standard of living.

LIZ MCKEOWN, head of economic statistics at ONS, said that the amazing growth of February has a “strong month” with computer programming, telecommunications and automotive agencies in the service sector.

She added that the manufacturing, electronics and pharmaceutical businesses were well performed, and the automotive production industry was picked up after “recent poor performance.”

Rachel Rachel Reeves called the latest growth figures “encouraging,” but the government added that “not satisfactory.”

“We have to go faster to start economic growth and provide security for those who work and invest more money in our pockets,” she added.

She said the government would “maintain practical and cool hair” in his efforts to secure a trade contract with the United States.

With better growth than expected, ONS has been modified without growth in 0.1%contraction in January's contraction.

However, February figures are ahead of the effects of tax rising on business, household energy and water resources bills with the US tariffs on the economy.

Ruth Gregory, the deputy director of the UK, said, “Surprisingly strong growth will prove short lifespan as it increases with tariffs and taxes.”

“The big picture is that the economy has grown in four months in the last nine months, and it's hard to see the economy strengthened here,” she said.

Mitchell barnes

MITCHELL BARNES operates a 3D printing company in Warwickshire to design and make parts for the automotive industry.

Half of the parts manufactured here are exported to the United States.

But it is not a Trump tariff, but a domestic factor that hits his business.

Barnes said that the change of national insurance donations and minimum wages of this month may have to rethink the plan to create a new job in the field.

He hoped to increase the number of employees from 27 to 100 over the next 18 months, but now he has lowered it from 30 to 40.

This project is now trying to accelerate plans to expand in the United States. “Ultimately, we are about innovation to control our own destiny.”

Additional report of Adam Woods

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj0zz357532o

