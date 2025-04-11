Invasive Streptococcal Infections increases in the United States





Streptocomic infections are the best known for causing a streptococcal throat, which can be treated with antibiotics. But this type of bacteria can also cause more serious flesh infections.

Bacteria responsible for the most serious infections are increasing. In a report published on April 7 in Jama, researchers led by those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States have found that cases of Streptococcus of the Invasif group have increased regularly in the United States in the last decade, from 2013 to 2022. Data has also shown that bacteria resist certain antibiotics commonly used.

Here is what you need to know about the rise of streptocomic infections.

What does the group have streptococcus?

Streptococcus group A bacteria can cause angina diseases common to sepsis, toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis (more commonly called bacterial flesh -eaten infections). Streptococcal throat cases are not considered invasive, but if bacteria leave the throat and venture into more sterile areas of the body, such as blood and lungs, more serious illnesses can occur. All Streptococci in group A are not the same, explains Dr. Robert Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center of the Cincinnati Childrens Hospital and president of the section on infectious diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics, which was not involved in the study.

The study revealed that most invasive cases of streptococcus were caused by seven to eight types of streptococcus. The different types circulate at different times, says Frenck. You can go for years without certain types circulating, then suddenly, they will come back. “For reasons that are not fully understood,” a large part is cyclical.

What is the frequency of Strep

In another recent study, Frenck and his team found that 15% to 20% of children had bacteria in their throat and that most had no symptoms. If people are colonized the term medical to transport bacteria without being sick and develop skin lesions or injuries, their chances of developing an invasive case of streptococcus could increase.

If you are someone who has ruptures in the skin or skin wounds, and you have the streptto [the skin] In blood circulation, explains Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and co-author of the new JAMA study.

Why are Streptococci an increase in infections?

To explain why a given infection increases in a population, health experts generally turn to two factors, explains Schaffner. First, they study if bacteria change in any way to become more serious and better to cause human disease. (This research is currently underway, and it is not yet clear if it is.)

Second, they examine who is infected to understand what risk factors could contribute to infections. The study, which included data of more than 34 million people in 10 states, revealed that most of the infections were in certain groups of people. These were seniors, people who live in long-term care establishments, the population of homeless and drug consumers IV. All these people can have lower immune systems or are more prone to skin wounds or the main risk factor of invasive strepttoques.

Underlying health problems such as diabetes and heart disease can also increase the risk that a current streptococcal infection can become invasive.

Invasive cases are not necessarily caused by stronger bacteria. More often, bacteria are starting to infect more vulnerable areas of the body. The more advanced age and weakened immune responses can contribute, explains Frenck.

Can invasive streptococci cause eaten flesh-eaten bacteria?

Necrotizing fasciitis, in which bacteria can destroy the skin, is also caused by Streptococcal bacteria. These infections occur mainly when bacteria have picked up in bodies of water like Lakessenter open the wounds in the skin.

Can you test the group A Streptococcus?

Yes, but gold tests for bacteria require taking a sample (via swab, if it is in the throat) and cultivating bacteria to see if it will develop. Doctors often prefer to start antibiotic treatments as quickly as possible and return patients home with antibiotic prescriptions without delay the results of the culture, which can take a few days. Rapid tests that detect antigens that the body does against bacteria can provide results in 10 to 20 minutes, but sometimes lead to false negative results.

One of the things we try to do for pediatricians is to be more concentrated in culture, says Frenck. Because sore throat can be caused by more than streptocomic bacteria, he says that doctors should be more selective by first evaluating people's symptoms before deciding whether to make a throat culture. If there is pus on the tonsils and that the lymph nodes in the jaw are tender and they have a fever, then it is more reasonable to make a culture, he says. But if they have a flowing nose and coughne one is not associated with streptococcal infection, we will say to keep the culture, because children can end up with antibiotics that do not need it, and other bacteria can develop resistance. “”

How are Streptococci treated?

Because Strepttoques A infections are caused by bacteria, antibiotics are the best treatment. Fortunately, says Frenck, the oldest antibiotic, penicillin, remains an effective first -line treatment for group A streptocomics infections.

For people with invasive streptococcus and a large burden of bacteria, doctors can add other antibiotics such as clindamycin, but the study has also revealed that more bacteria become resistant to these additional antibiotics. During the study period, for example, the percentage of bacteria of infected patients who were resistant to the most used classes of macrolides and antibiotics in clindamycin increased by 12.7% to 33.1%.

In the past, a number of antibiotic classes could very effectively treat Streptocomic infections of group A, explains Schaffner. Now we must be much more cautious; You should know which antibiotic streptococcal profile circulates in your wood neck.

Is there a Strep A vaccine?

Not yet, although researchers have been working on one for decades. Since different types of Streptococci circulate at different times, a challenge for vaccines has been to find preserved regions of bacteria to target in one blow. For the group A Streptococcus, it was difficult, says Frenck.

The objective of a Streptococcus vaccine would be to prevent some of the longer -term consequences of streptococcal infection, such as rheumatic heart disease, which are triggered by the immune system responding to infection. There are immunological consequences downstream of streptocomic infections, and the last thing you want to do to make a vaccine is to create one that produces rheumatic heart disease or glomerular nephrite, explains Schaffner.

How can you protect yourself from Invasive A Streptococcus?

As with so many infections, the best prevention is to wash your hands frequently and keep your skin clean with additional exposure to exposure to potentially contaminated water bodies if you have fresh cuts or injuries.

