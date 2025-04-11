The judge authorizes the obligation that all the United States must register to move forward





Washington – A federal judge has enabled the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that all of the United States should register with the federal government and transport the documentation, in a decision that could have large -scale impact for immigrants across the country.

Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, one appointed by Trump, rose to the administration side, which had argued that civil servants simply applied a requirement that already existed for all those in the country but is not an American citizen. McFadden's decision did not enter into the substance of these arguments, but was largely based on the technical question of the question of whether the groups that push to stop the requirement had standing to continue their complaints. He judged that they did not do it.

The requirement comes into force on Friday.

Immediately after the decision, officials of the Ministry of Internal Security stressed in a press release that the deadline to register for those who have already been in the country for 30 days or more are Friday and in the future, the registration requirement would be applied to the maximum.

President Trump and I have a clear message for those of our country illegally: go now. If you are leaving now, you may have the opportunity to come back and take advantage of our freedom and live the American dream, said secretary Kristi Noem in the press release. The Trump administration will apply all our immigration laws that we will not choose and will not choose the laws that we will apply. We must know who is in our country for the security and security of our homeland and all Americans.

Although questions remain on the functioning of the registration requirement, its impact is potentially in a large range. The Trump administration that worked to make promises of a mass deportation campaign said that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could be affected.

One of the groups that continued, the National Immigration Law Center described the decision on Thursday disappointing in a statement.

This disappointing decision unfortunately means that, for the moment, prevails in terms of people to force people to an impossible choice. While we assess the next steps in our case, we urge members of the community assigned to consult an immigration lawyer to better understand the consequences of recording or not

Internal security officials announced on February 25 that it demanded that all residents of the United States are illegally registered with the federal government and have declared that those who had not been self-evaluated could face fines or prosecution. Failure to register is considered a crime, and people will have to transport registration documents with them or risk deadlines and fines.

Registration will be compulsory for every 14 and over without legal status. People registering must provide their fingerprints and address, and parents and tutors of anyone under 14 must ensure that they are inscribed.

The registration process also applies to Canadians in the United States for more than 30 days, including so-called snowbirds who spend winter months in places like Florida.

The Federal Immigration Act has long demanded that people who are not American citizens and live in the United States, including those here illegally, register with the government. These laws date back to the law on the recording of extraterrestrials of 1940, which came in the midst of the growing fears of immigrants and political subversifs at the start of the Second World War. The current requirements arise from the 1952 law on immigration and nationality.

But the requirement that people illegally in the American register were only applied in rare circumstances. In fact, government opposition defenders say that it has not been universally used since its first introduction in the mid -1940s.

It was used in a limited manner after September 11, 2001, when the registration system for entry to national security security required that non -citizens of 16 years and over 25 countries, all people, except a majority Arab or Muslims, register with the United States government. The program has not led to any conviction for terrorism, but attracted more than 13,000 people to the expulsion procedure. It was suspended in 2011 and dissolved in 2016.

The Trump administration argued that the registration requirement has always existed and that civil servants simply apply it for everyone.

The groups that have continued say that the government should have gone through the longer public notification process before provoking change, and that it applies that simply to facilitate President Donald Trumps to carry out mass deportations.

They argue that the register puts people who work, contribute to the economy and have deep family ties in America in a deep affair: they manifest themselves, register and abandon their location essentially to a government determined to carry out mass deportations, or do they remain in the shadows and are they likely to be accused of the crime of not registering?

The government has already asked the people subject to the registration obligation to create an account on the website of American citizenship and immigration services.

