Beijing slaps 125% prices on American products in the last climbing of American-China tradeExBulletin

Beijing China retaliated at higher American prices on Friday, slamming 125% of samples from American products, but indicated that he would apply no other measure in the future.

“If the United States continues to increase the prices on Chinese exports, China will not respond,” the China Ministry of Finance said in a statement announcing the new samples, in a sign that the Chinese authorities see no real advantage to any other measure of Tat-For-Tat beyond the latter.

“Given the current level of prices, American goods exported to China are no longer victims of the market,” the statement added by explanation.

Asian markets closed with a mixed image on Friday

Asian markets closed with a mixed image just before the publication of the declaration on Friday, while investors had trouble sometimes interpreting contradictory signals on the climbing of the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Nikkei in Japan dropped by almost 3% on Friday, while Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.5%.

But the composite index of Taiwan jumped by almost 3%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index increased by 1.3% and the key indices in China also increased slightly.

Friday, early trade on European markets opened its doors in large part, but in a few minutes after the last announcement of Beijing, the main indices of London, Frankfurt and Paris began to descend, in negative territory.

US Futures, which indicates the probable movement of stocks on the scholarships, including the NASDAQ, the S&P 500 and the industrial average of Dow Jones, also began to fall in advance on American trade.

Thursday, the mixed negotiation day followed losses at Wall Street, while the initial optimism surrounding the suspension of President Trump of 90 days of upper world rates was upset.

The “volatility of the current commercial policy” has shaken the confidence of investors and policies and “will be lowering downward pressure on global activity and short -term investment, whatever the results”, analysts of the Australian bank Anz wrote in a note to customers.

The White House said Thursday that China is now faced with a 145% tariff rate on its exports to the United States. This figure includes a preexisting tax of 20% on goods and has exerted significant fears now that the American commercial ship could deteriorate more.

But some economic and political analysts say that the figures themselves become almost out of words at this stage.

“Prices at 150%, or 45%, or 125%are already maximum. You can increase this to 300%, 1000%, but it is not really significant. The result of having such high prices between China and the United States means … China-US Trade will happen abruptly with regard to China and China's globalization.

“I am afraid at this particular moment, unless the United States demonstrates flexibility and promises to face China with decency and dignity, there is really no sense for dialogue or negotiation,” he said. “If the United States wants to transform China into an enemy, it will get an enemy.”

Meanwhile, China has sought to consolidate its links with other regional economic players.

Managers of Finance and the Central Bank of China, Japan and South Korea have recently met to discuss the impact of American prices, the Chinese Central Bank said on Friday in a statement.

In the middle of the trade war with the United States, XI must visit Southeast Asia

The state media also said that President Xi Jinping would go to the visit of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, a possible sign that the Chinese leader wants to strengthen links with Asian business partners as a relationship with American fractures.

Several of these Asian nations are now confronted with a precarious balancing act, while they seek to maintain relations with Beijing without incurring Washington's anger.

The three countries were slapped with very high American prices this month, and all declared that they wanted to negotiate with the Trump administration that Vietnam even proposed to reduce the prices on American imports in its country at zero almost immediately.

But this offer does not seem to have satisfied the US officials, who accused the country of authorizing Chinese products for the United States of being transported via Vietnam, thus helping Chinese manufacturers avoid the steepest samples which currently target Beijing.

Vietnam faced 46% American prices before the announcement of Trump's temporary suspension, and the United States had been the largest export market in Vietnam.

In an effort to see higher rates reduced at the end of the suspension, Vietnam is now preparing to repress Chinese products shipped to the United States across the country, according to Reuters. It will also tighten sensitive export controls to China.

Willem Marx contributed to this London report.

