



The United Kingdom is gaining rapid military support for Ukraine to secure continuous peace as a partner meets in Brussels for the 27th Ukrainian defense contact group, which is in charge of the UK and Germany.

Security in the UK and Europe begins in Ukraine, and it will help British and Ukrainian suppliers to increase the Ukrainian army as the Ukrainian troops continue to defend Russia's attacks. As a meeting chairman, the United Kingdom has secured ambitious pledges for Ukraine in a donor country.

Today's packages, 450 million, include 4.5 billion military support funds for 350 million Ukrainians in the UK. Norway offers additional funds through the UK -led Ukrainian Fund.

This support package will be announced by Secretary of Defense John Healey. Today he will later be announced when he is chairman of the contact group with the German Secretary of Defense Boris Pistorius.

The UK includes 160 million British funds to provide repairs and maintenance to the British partnership British companies that support the UK's economy and skilled jobs.

Today's support also includes a new Close Fight Military Aid Package, which includes radar systems worth more than 250 million people, antitank mine and hundreds of thousands of drones using the British and Norwegian funds. This package is based on the work of the Drone Functional Union led by the UK and Latvia.

This includes a high -operated first -person view (FPV) drone to attack the target and a drone that can drop explosives in the Russian position. These two types of drones have been reported to be 60-70%of the damage in Russian equipment.

The new kit is procured from the mixture of the UK and Ukrainian suppliers, showing how investment in Ukrainian defense supports jobs and economies in the UK and Ukraine.

The 160 million packages for equipment repair and maintenance allows you to return to the battlefield as soon as possible with important armored vehicles and other equipment. It will be implemented through the UKS Taskforce HIRST to connect the UK and Ukrainian companies to perform repairs in Korea.

This support provides opportunities for British companies to learn classes on the battlefield and to support UKS's own industrial capabilities. The Prime Minister, announced by the prime minister of the British-100 years of Ukrainian partnership.

John Healey MP Secretary of Defense will say the contact group as follows.

The Ukrainian defense contact group is essential to put Ukraine in the strongest position and help Putin to end this terrible war.

Since we cannot endanger peace by forgetting the war, today's main package is the reason for the rapid increase in support for the Ukrainian front fight.

2025 is an important year of Ukraine. As a Secretary of Defense, our task is to put what is needed in the hands of the Ukrainian war fighter. We must keep Russian invasion by continuing to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

yesterday, [Thursday] The defense minister and his French opponent, Lecornu, were willing to be the first meeting of the Secretary of Defense, and 30 countries gathered to develop safe plans to support Ukraine's continuous peace.

The meeting conducted an operation plan last month according to a series of high levels of leaders and defense generals.

This work provides a four -point plan for supporting Ukraine by strengthening the delivery of weapons and equipment, working with allies to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities, develop powerful security guarantees, and maintaining pressure on Putin.

The UK is doing its best to cooperate with allies to strengthen its support so that Ukraine is in the strongest position as possible, so 4.5 billion military support will be provided this year.

The UK not only demonstrates leadership through the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group, but also contributes greatly to the NATOS (Security Assistance and Training) for the NSATU (Natos Security Assistance), which adjusts additional support for Ukraine in the form of education. It provides more features. The UK will manage NSATU Trust Funds for rapid procurement that Canada, Denmark and Iceland have already promised Ukraine's urgent equipment and logistics demands through the Ukrainian International Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/450m-surge-of-military-support-to-boost-ukraines-armed-forces-as-uk-and-germany-chair-meeting-of-50-nations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

