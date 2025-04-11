



The head of the American military base in Greenland was dismissed after sending an email distancing from the criticism of Vice-President JD Vance with regard to Denmark.

Command of the American army space operations said that the Susannah Meyers pass had been withdrawn from its role in Pituffik Space Base due to “loss of confidence in its ability to direct”.

Last month, Vance said that Denmark had “not done a good job” for the Greenlanders and had not spent enough for security during the Danish territory.

The alleged email, published by a site of new soldiers, said that the comments of the staff Vance were “not thought out” from the base. A spokesperson for the Pentagon cited the article, saying that “undermining” American leadership was not tolerated.

After Vance's trip, on March 31, Col Meyers would have written: “I do not suppose to understand the current policy, but what I know is that the concerns of the American administration discussed by vice-president Vance on Friday do not reflect the basis of the Pituffik space.”

Military.com – which published the E -mail – said that the content had been confirmed to them as precise by the American spatial force.

Seeming to confirm that this was the reason for his dismissal, the spokesperson for the Pentagon Sean Parnell is linked to the military.com article in an article on X, writing: “Actions [that] undermine the chain of command or to overthrow the president [Donald] Trump's agenda will not be tolerated by the Ministry of Defense. “”

The Space Force declaration announcing the Meyers pass on Thursday said that the Shawn Lee pass replaced it.

He added: “Commanders should join the highest driving standards, in particular with regard to non -partisan respect for the exercise of their functions.”

The Meyers pass had taken command of the Arctic station in July of last year. The Lee pass was previously a squadron commander at Clear Space Force station in Alaska.

During his journey from Tourbillon, Vance had also reiterated Trump's desire to annex Greenland for security reasons.

Since the visit of the American delegation, Greenland and Denmark have shown a united front, opposing an American annexation of Danish Autonomous territory.

Earlier this month, the Danish Prime Minister's official visit Put Frederiksen saw its stand side by side with its Greenland counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen and its predecessor, Mute Egede.

Addressing journalists, Frederiksen approached Trump directly, saying to him: “You cannot annex other countries.”

She added that Denmark strengthened its military presence in the Arctic and offered a closer collaboration with the United States in the defense of the region.

The United States has long maintained security in Greenland as a strategically important territory. He had a military presence on the island since he occupied it following the occupation of Denmark by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

“If Russia sent missiles to the United States, the shortest route for nuclear weapons would be via the North Pole and Greenland,” said Marc Jacobsen, an associate professor at the Royal Danish Defense College.

“This is why the Pituffik space base is extremely important to defend the United States.”

Greenland, the largest island in the world, has been under Danish control for about 300 years.

Surveys show that the vast majority of Greenlanders wish to obtain the independence of Denmark – but do not wish to be part of the United States.

Greenland has had the right to call a referendum on independence since 2009, although in recent years, some political parties have started to push stronger for one to take place.

