The trade war degenerates as China says that it will increase prices on American products at 125%





Beijing (AP) China announced on Friday that it would increase prices on American products by 84% to 125% the last salvo in a commercial escalation between the two biggest economies in the world that rocked the markets and raised a worldwide slowdown.

While US President Donald Trump has interrupted import taxes this week for other countries, he has increased prices on China and now total 145%. China has denounced the policy of economic intimidation and has promised countermeasures. The new prices start on Saturday.

Washingtons repeated of the elevation of prices will become a joke in the history of the world economy, said a spokesperson for the Chinese finance ministry in a statement announcing the new prices. However, if the United States insists on continuing to undermine Chinese interests, China counter-Conte-et will fight until the end.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it would be another trial to the World Trade Organization against American prices.

There are no winners in a tariff war, said Chinese chief Xi Jinping at a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to a reading of the CCTV state broadcaster. For more than 70 years, China has always been based on itself … and hard work for development, without ever relying on the favors of anyone who feared any unreasonable abolition.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China was firm against Trumps' prices not only to defend its own rights and interests, but also to protect common interests of the international community to guarantee that humanity is not brought back to a jungle world where the right could be.

Wang made these remarks when he met Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Beijing. Wang has said that China will work with other countries to jointly resist all retrogressive actions worldwide.

The assets in a decreasing and offbeat manner caused an alarm in the stock market and bond markets and have led some to warn that the United States could go to a recession. There has been a certain relief when Trump interrupted the prices for most countries, but concerns have been since the United States and China are respectively the economies of worlds n ° 1 and n ° 2.

The risk that this escalation of trade war is pushing into the world in recession increased while the two largest and powerful countries in the world continue to retreat with increasingly high prices, Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets on Friday. No one really knows when it ends.

Chinese prices will affect goods like soybeans, planes and their parts and medicines, all among the major imports of the country from US Beijing, pending suspend sorghum, poultry and bonmeal imports of certain American companies last week, and have put more export controls on rare earthly minerals, essential for various technologies.

The main imports of the United States from China include electronics, such as computers and mobile phones, industrial equipment and toys and consumers and businesses are likely to see prices increase on these products, with prices now to 145%.

Trump announced on Wednesday that China would face 125% prices, but he did not include a 20% price on China linked to its role in the production of fentanyl.

Officials of the White House hope that import taxes will create more manufacturing jobs by bringing production to the United States a politically risky compromise that could take years to materialize, if at all.

This story has been updated to correct the attribution of the quote on the lifting of the United States to a spokesperson for the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, not the Ministry of Commerce.

