China is falling with 125% prices on American products while the trade war is intensifying





American and Chinese flags and a “125%prices” label are seen in this illustration taken on April 10, 2025.

Ruvic date | Reuters

On Friday, China retaliated against specific prices in the American country Donald Trump by increasing its samples from American products to 125%, against 84%, said the Chinese finance ministry.

“Even if the United States continues to impose higher prices, this will no longer be logical economic and will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” the ministry said in a statement, according to a translation of CNBC.

“With price rates at the current level, there is no longer a market for American goods imported into China,” said the press release, adding that “if the US government continues to increase prices on China, Beijing will ignore”.

The Trump administration confirmed Thursday at CNBC that the American pricing rate on Chinese imports now has an effectively 145%. Trump's latest decree increased 125% prices on Beijing, stacked above a 20% combined price on the fentanyl imposed in February and March.

“This is the end of climbing in terms of bilateral rate rate. China and the United States have sent clear messages, there is no interest in increasing the prices,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at PointPoint Asset Management.

The next step would be to assess damage to economic activities in the United States and China, said Zhang, adding that there is no sign that the two governments would hinder negotiations and avoid major disruption in global supply chains.

Unlike the previous cycles of reprisals, Beijing has refrained from announcing new export control measures or expanding its list of so -called unreliable entities with the addition of Moreamerican companies, which would subject them to additional restrictions while operating in China.

Despite the last climbing, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reiterated in a separate declaration on Friday that Beijing is open to negotiate with the United States on an equal footing.

The hopes of the agreement at.S.-CHINA to resolve trade tensions faded while Beijing hit last week with Tit-For-Tat tasks on American goods and large-scale restrictions on American companies.

“It is regrettable that the Chinese do not want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders of the international trade system,” said US Treasury Secretary on Wednesday after 84% of China.

“They have the most unbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them,” said Bessent.

Goldman Sachs has reduced its 4% China GDP forecasts given the trail of American trade tensions and slower global growth.

While Chinese exports to the United States represent only 3 percentage points of the total gross product of China, there is always a significant impact on employment, said Goldman Sachs analysts. They estimate that around 10 to 20 million workers in China are involved in export companies linked to the United States.

On Friday, China reiterated that it will continue to “counterattack and fight resolutely until the end” if the United States continues to undermine the interests of China.

On Friday, during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez, Chinese President Xi Jinping said “that there is no winner in a pricing war and going against the world will only isolate itself”, according to a reading of the government translated by CNBC. The two leaders have undertaken to deepen links in fields such as trade, investment and technological innovation.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for CNBC comments.

Lim Hui Jie de CNBC and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

