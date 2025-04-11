The British economy is far more likely to predict that it will increase 0.5% in boosts for Rachel Reeves | Economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy has increased to unexpected 0.5%in February, according to the official figure, the advantage of Secretary Rachel Reeves has increased before Donald Trump's tariff war was triggered.

The increase in gross domestic product in February was larger than the 0.1%of the polls of urban economists, and January, the humble reduction of 0.1%was revised to zero.

However, as tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Steel last month began to weaken business investment and consumer spending, the last month could begin the last month before the US President's Global Trade War, which began in earnest last month.

The National Statistics Secretariat said in February that in all sectors of the UK economy, it popped out of the long recession, including the manufacturing industry.

Construction, which signed a contract in January, also recovered by indicating that the government's support for housing construction began to pay dividends. Computer programming, communications and automobile agencies have a strong month in the service sector.

Growth Graphic Division

But the processing time of the economy may not last. This month, consumers are due to inflation rupture public rates and tax hikes, while employers should cope with 25 billion tax hikes.

Simon Pittaway, an economist at Resolution Foundation Thinktank, said that the amazing time of Fortunes will not continue to spring and summer. But as the British moves to the era of high tariffs and higher economic uncertainty, there is room for questions about this momentum.

According to the ONS level, despite many surveys that households have felt the weight of the store price inflation for the past three years, consumers are more confident about spending.

Services increased 0.3% last month, and consumer -face -to -face service production increased 0.7% a month for four months.

Capital Economics said the manufacturing sector may have benefited from tariff propaganda as the US company destroyed inventory to overcome higher import costs.

Industrial production was 1.5%a month after the fall of 0.5%in January. Since January, the increase of 2.2% of manufacturing has increased by 2.1% of metal production, 1.8% of transportation equipment and 4.4% of pharmaceutical production.

Travel agencies and travel agencies, which reflect the boom of aviation travel as the furniture spends a vacation using disposable income, experienced an increase of 8.1%from February 3 to February for three months.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock was carefully welcomed by the latest GDP numbers, but still said that there is still a lot to do to improve the UKS economic outlook.

He said on the Times Radio, and the stability of the government helps investors make long -term plans. This leads to investment, employment, and growth. Of course it's good news. There is still a long way to go.

Reeves said the government knows that the increase in tariffs on the export of goods to the United States will be a big burden for companies. The superintendent said: this government will remain practical and cool as we try to secure the best deal with the United States, which gains national interests. At the same time, we will try to start economic growth, provide security for working people, and provide renewal for the UK.

Capital Economics said that the British economy grew in four months in the last nine months and it was difficult to see a lot of reinforcement.

Mel Stride, the prime minister, said:

In emergency budgets, growth, inflation and borrowing predictions moved in the wrong direction due to labor decisions.

