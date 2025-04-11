Trumps Tariff Fight With China Pose New Mense to Us Farmers





After China unveiled on Wednesday fell abrupt reprisals on American exports, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent published a clear and somewhat surprising response: so what?

The question underlined the argument of Trump's administrations according to which America has the upper hand in a trade war with China given how its economy is filed on exports to the United States.

The United States bought much more goods from China than China buys from the United States. But Beijing's decision to retaliate against President Trumps punishing prices by increasing the samples from 84% American imports could sting more than Mr. Bessent.

The American companies that sold to China and who managed to do so, will not be able to do so because of the Chinese reprisals, said Sean Stein, president of the Business Council of American China, in the hours preceding Mr. Trump again raising his prices.

The prices on the Chinese side and the American side cover everything, added Stein, which means that everything, from aviation to medical imaging to agriculture would be affected and that trade will slow down, he said.

The United States exported 143.5 billion dollars of goods in China last year and imported $ 438.9 billion in this country, the office of the United States representative.

The loss of China as an export market will bring a particularly hard economic blow for agricultural workers in many red states, hitting many voters who have helped Trump win the presidential election. Trump reached American prices on China, on Wednesday, even higher in China when he started a break on the reciprocal rates he had imposed on other countries. The stay offers little relief to farmers who fear that an prolonged trade war with China will reduce links with their largest export market.

The first trade war with China, which lasted from 2018 to 2019, resulted in billions of dollars in lost income for American farmers. To help compensate for losses, Mr. Trump presented $ 23 billion in grants from a fund created by the Ministry of Agriculture to stabilize the agricultural sector. Large agricultural operations and southern farmers have benefited the most, fueling concerns about equity and farmers who feel wrong.

The soybean industry is one of the sectors most concerned about current tariff reprisals. China is the largest export market in the Americas soy, but when Mr. Trump imposed prices on Chinese products during his first mandate, Beijing retaliated by buying soybeans in other countries, including Brazil.

If it lasts in the long term, would have a large number of farmers who go bankrupt, said Caleb Ragland, a Kentucky farmer who is president of the American Soybean Association. We always carry scars from the last trade war.

The American Soybean Association urged the Trump administration to conclude a new trade agreement with China to avoid a long -term trade war.

American corn farmers, who sell around 2% of their products to China, were also at the front on the commercial struggle. They hosted Mr. Trumps' decision to take a break to punish prices on other countries that could have led to more reprisals against farmers and other American companies. But they urged the Trump administration to focus on negotiations that open up to the market.

The longer the uncertainty exists, the more we become worried that our producers can collect billions of bushels of corn for which they will have no reliable markets, said Kenneth Hartman Jr., president of the National Corn Growers Association. Our farmers want certainty that our customers in the country and abroad will buy our products in the months and years to come.

Anxiety concerning the impact of prices was obvious on Wednesday while Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, testified before the Chamber's way and means committee and faced questions from Republicans who were nervous about reprisals from other countries against American farm exports.

Representative Darin Lahood, an Illinois Republican, said that he appreciated what Trump was doing to approach longtime commercial barriers, but that his voters were concerned.

While I speak to my farmers, there is a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, a lot of uncertainty, because when we enter a trade war, the first pawn of the trade war is generally agriculture, he said.

Greer replied that almost all countries have announced that they were not going to fight back with the exception of China. Indonesia, India and many other countries have said that they do not retaliate, he added, while some countries, such as Vietnam, have unilaterally offered reduced prices on American agricultural products. Mr. Greer did not mention that Europe had announced reprisal measures on Wednesday or that Canada had repaired against the cycles of previous prices.

Wednesday morning, Mr. Bessent minimized the impact of the Chinese response, arguing on the Fox Business Network that the United States exports relatively little to China.

China can increase their prices, but then what? said Mr. Bessent, who has up to $ 25 million in agricultural land from the North Dakota which he must yield.

Reprisals could force the Trump administration to revive the reunification of American farmers who were proposed during the first mandate of the presidents.

Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Agriculture, said on Wednesday that such a rescue was taken into account and that everything was on the table.

During a meeting of the White House cabinet on Thursday, Rollins noted that farmers and breeders had trouble because of inflation and were concerned about trade in trade but that they supported Mr. Trumps' economic agenda.

Your idea of ​​using prices to make sure that we highlight and that we put America first, no one understands this better than our farmers and our breeders, said Rollins. The period of uncertainty in which was, they know that your vision will take us to an era of prosperity.

Trump gave little clarity on Thursday a truce with China, but the president expressed his general optimism on the economic relationship.

Asked about the potential of an agreement with China, Trump said that he expected to determine something that is very good for the two countries.

The president initially praised the trade agreement he reached with China during his first mandate as a success, but China did not honor the promises it had made to buy large quantities of American agricultural products. Meanwhile, almost all tariffs of the price collected by the United States during this trade war was used to relieve the agricultural industry.

Farmers generally resist the government's documents, but Mr. Ragland of the American Soybean Association said that federal aid may be necessary in this case.

If we continue to be used as a negotiation tool and we were going to be a sacrificial lamb in the name of the situation as a whole, would have an economic package to help us keep the lights on, he said.

Tony Romm contributed to the reports

