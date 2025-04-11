



About 350 million people will be provided in the UK and will raise additional funds through the UK's UK -led Ukrainian Fund in the UK.

This package includes 160m that provides repair and maintenance to the vehicles and equipment that the UK has already provided in Ukraine.

The government said the “Close Fight” military aid package, which supports the radar system, antitank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones, is part of the package of more than 250 meters.

In January, the UK promised Ukraine a 4.5 billion military assistance, which described it as the highest contribution to Ukraine this year. The 450m announced on Friday is part of 4.5 billion.

After completing the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group (UDCG) meeting, the Ukrainian allies finished about 21 billion (18.2 billion) of allies for a total of 2.1 billion (18.2 billion) of new military aid.

Boris Pistorius, co -chairman of the meeting with Healey, said the “major progress” was made.

He said Germany has tried to provide additional $ 11 billion in Ukraine by 2029.

Pistorius said in a press conference: “Ukraine's peace seems to be untouched immediately.

“Russia has to understand that Ukraine can continue to fight,” Ukraine added, “We can trust us.”

Last month, Sir Keir Starmer announced a 1.6 billion missile contract for Ukraine on the 22 billion loans, providing more military aid with the benefits of Russian assets with frozen Russian assets.

The LIB DEMS said on Friday the support package was “small change,” and the government seized Russian assets in the UK and demanded more funds to Ukraine.

The UDCG was traditionally hosted by US Secretary of Defense until Donald Trump became president in January. Since then, Healey has acquired the chairman of the United States.

Hilly said Pete Hegseth, like Ukrainian President VolodyMyr Zelensky, attended a Friday meeting.

When HegSeth did not attend the meeting, the BBC asked if the US had the right priority. Pistorius said, “It's not a matter of priority, but a schedule.”

As long as he knew, he added that hegset had just returned from overseas travel and other ministers could not attend similar reasons.

“The most important part was that he participated,” he said.

Pistorius added, “In the next few weeks, we will see what will happen with our participation and the support of the United States,” Pistorius added. But Europe added, “We must take more responsibility.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the United States remains as a “major partner” of his country and still participates and is “security support.”

On Thursday, the defense ministers from the “willingness” of the country that sweared Ukraine and the documents met in Brussels to discuss to guarantee continuous peace by installing power in Ukraine.

At the meeting, heldey said he did not imagine the peacekeeper, “to separate the current aspect of the war,” but to strengthen the Ukrainian army would be a key part of the plan.

Kaja Kallas, head of the EU's foreign policy, said the role of peacekeepers should be discussed in Ukraine.

She said in an interview with the TODAY program of the BBC Radio 4: “What is the goal if we have such boots on the ground? They are monitoring, they are suppressing, are they maintaining peace? And are they fighting? What is the goal? And it's not clear.”

Trump once said he would finish the Ukrainian war within 24 hours. But so far, his attempt to prevent conflicts has been a limited success.

In March, Putin refused Trump's request for a month of truce.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Kremlin, said Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Russia on Friday and meet Putin.

The spokesman said that the pair would discuss the conflict but warned not to expect “breakthrough”.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian military, the fight between Ukrainian and Russian troops was strengthened last week.

I think this attack is part of Russia's spring offensive. KYIV believes that Moscow is preparing for a major updated assault, and it was believed that tens of thousands of troops gathered along the border with Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Zelen Ski publicly publicly admitted that his army was actively active in the Belgo road area of ​​Russia, which is in contact with Ukraine. The Ukrainian army is also fighting in the Kursk region of Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c705njr9415o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

