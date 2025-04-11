China increases prices on American imports at 125%, calling for Trumps a joke





On Friday, China said that it increased its prices on 125%American products, retaliated for the third time in the climbing of the trade war between the two superpowers.

The rupture between President Trump and Xi Jinping, leader of Chinas, threatens to tear trade links between the two largest economies in the world after years of simmering tensions.

China accompanied its announcement of higher deductions, which come into force on Saturday, with a mocking declaration calling for the pricing policies of Mr. Trumps.

The announcement of the Council of State, Cabinet Chinas, followed a clarification Thursday by the Trump administration that Chinese goods imported into the United States are now faced with a minimum rate rate of 145%.

Over the past two weeks, China and the United States have embarked on a fast-tatte-smoking breast that has caused higher obstacles to trade, market barattage and threatening economies worldwide.

This week, Trump reversed the course on the so-called reciprocal rates he had placed in dozens of countries. But instead of taking a break from the samples from China, he chose to increase the 125% prices as a penalty for what he called the disrespect for Chinas. This decision followed Beijing's decision to tax American goods at 84%.

Over the years of mutual trade, American and Chinese companies have developed according to others for supply chains and factories on one side, and for access to markets on the other. But now, vertiginous representatives of reprisals have forced business partners to suddenly reduce orders and hope for a kind of detection.

Adding to the confusion, the White House Thursday, one day after declaring that the prices on Chinese imports were 125%, said that the taxes had in fact been set at least 145%. Additional prices specific to the sector have been imposed on imports of cars, steel and aluminum, as well as other goods which have been subject to samples since the first presidency of Mr. Trumps.

Friday, Mr. Xi spoke publicly about the prices for the first time since Washington and Beijing began to strike with gradually higher samples.

There are no winners in a pricing war and going against the world will only be self-insulation, said Xi, who met the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Schez. The European Union, of which Spain is a member, has taken China in search of its overproduction of products such as electric vehicles and its low -market products in other countries.

The Trump administration approach in China was a game of figures that has no practical importance on the economy, a spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on the press conference on Friday. It has become a joke, said the spokesman

For years, the two countries have prospered together, based on recognition which they both benefited from China to join the global trade system by institutions such as the World Trade Organization. American companies, in return, had access to a huge base of Chinese consumers while American buyers could buy everything, from socks to computers at much cheaper prices.

More recently, however, the United States and China have embarked on a low level fight. While Beijing increased subsidies from the state of key industries and Xi pushed China to become less dependent on American technology, the American-Chinese economic relationship has started to crash. Then, in Mr. Trumps, first presidency, he waged a trade war which finally led to an armistice in 2020.

This time, in Mr. Trump's second term, gloves are disabled. Before even entering the White House, Trump has prefigured a determination to charge China. Trump focused his anger on the massive commercial imbalance with China, which sells for a lot more to America it does not buy.

China, for its part, swore this week to fight until the end.

For spectators perplexed from around the world, the question is: where are the two countries of here? Trade between the United States and China has defined world economic order for decades and has benefited not only from American and Chinese companies, but in other countries and entire regions.

Some experts have warned that climbing can only lead more hostility, transforming trade, once a stability base, in another flash point.

Others, such as Wang Xiangwei, former editor -in -chief of South China Morning Post and Chinese business expert, argued that the only thing that remains for the two countries to do was to come to the table.

I believe that serious discussions are no longer likely to start only after the prices are raised at absurd levels as they are now, said Wang.

Zixu Wang has brought research from Hong Kong.

