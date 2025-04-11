Shein has been nodded from London IPO's British regulatory agency.





Shein secured a float in London by preliminary approval of UKS Financial Watchdog, making the e -commerce company one step closer to the stock market list.

According to two people who are familiar with this process, financial behavior authorities have approved Sheins' initial contest guide in recent weeks. After US President Donald Trump pause the tariffs of other trading partners, he agreed to call China before solving confusion in the global market.

The NOD of the FCA is only a pioneer of Watchdog's final approval if the fast fashion group continues to float. FCAS preliminary approval was first reported by Reuters.

Shein seems to be a major victim of China's USS punishment tariffs, and most manufacturers have suspected suspicion of evaluation and future prospects based on the based companys.

Trump has abandoned the so -called DE Minimis rules, which allowed parcels of less than $ 800 to enter US tariffs and replaced with 90 %tariffs.

This measure means that Shein must update a promising London IPO for a serious London IPO, according to a person familiar with this process. There is no time limit for the preliminary approval of the FCAS, but the reinvested guide requires a new sign of a regulatory agency.

Experts have questioned whether the sheins business model was sustainable in the largest market in the United States at this additional cost.

Simon Irwin, director of Tanyard Advisory, director of Tanyard Advisory, said that it would be very difficult to run these projects in the United States in a practical and financial perspective.

He was complicated by all shein IPOs in the Trump Trade War.

Russ Mold, an investor director of AJ Bell, said that eliminating the shein IPO could be tricky in the US-China trade war.

This not only makes it more difficult for investors to persuade the listing, but also Shein can have a big impact from working in the United States and the tariffs.

Shein suggests that potential investors should emphasize that growth does not depend on the United States and that extensive expansion between countries is the key to the future.

Shein reached $ 66 billion during the most recent financing period in 2023. However, some investors and other stakeholders expect the evaluation to be cut to about $ 3 billion, the Financial Times reported earlier. The group was already considering delays in listing plans aimed at the first half of 2025.

Founded in China, the group is headquartered in Singapore and started to be released in New York at the end of 2023, but it turned to the UK after accelerating the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The FCAS preliminary approval indicates that Sheins Prospectus is satisfied. It fully discloses the risk of using forced labor in the chinas xinjiang area. It raises the questions requested by British politicians so that British politicians are blocked by regulators. Shein said there was no tolerance policy on forced labor.

However, the FCA is not responsible for confirming the accuracy of the information in the guide. Later inaccuracy or omissions can lead to investor lawsuits and FCA enforcement measures.

Shein still requires approval from Chinese regulators with IPOs in London.

According to two people who are familiar with this problem, the Chinese Securities Regulator has been implicitly approved to convert the IPO place where shein is planned from New York to the UK capital.

The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission, which supervises the overseas nomination of Chinese companies, can issue official regulatory responses. However, the final approval is generally the same as the State Council.

Shein and FCA rejected commentary.

Additional report of Beijing's Ellie Olcott and Cheng Leng and Zijing WU

