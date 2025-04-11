China increases the United States to 125% in the last commercial war escalation





China will increase prices on all American products at 125%, compared to 84%, from Saturday.

The new price now corresponds to the “reciprocal” levy that the United States imposes on Chinese imports, although Beijing said it was not going higher.

If we have the rates that the United States previously imposed on China, the current rate of imported goods is 145%.

“Even if the United States continues to impose higher prices, this will no longer be logical economic and will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“At the current price level, there is no acceptance of the market for American products exported to China. If the United States continues to play the game of tariff numbers, China will ignore it. However, if the United States insists on continuing to harm China, China counterattack and will fight at the end,” continued.

Before the opening of the American markets, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell in response to the news, extending a week of market volatility. The dollar slipped by almost 2% compared to the euro shortly after the announcement of China.

After announcing a wide range of “reciprocal” prices on April 2, President Trump earlier this week interrupted the majority of these samples for 90 days, leaving a reference rate of 10% on affected countries.

China has nevertheless been excluded from Trump's leniency because the president announced that it would increase prices on the country 125% after Beijing imposed an 84% levy.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in the world markets, I increased by this the price charged in China by the United States of 125%, to count immediately,” Trump said in an article on social networks.

The presidents' decision to stop most of his package of “Liberation Day” came after the bloodshed on the stock market and an unusual peak in bond yields. Investors generally flock to America treasury bills in times of uncertainty because they are considered as an asset of refuge.

Consequently, the sale led some analysts to wonder if Trumps policies damaged the longtime supremacy of the American government's debt, thus increasing state loan costs.

“I thought people were jumping a bit from the line,” Trump told journalists explaining his price break. “They (investors) became a little Yippy, a little afraid.”

China has around $ 759 billion (666.27 billion) in American bonds, making it the second world holder in Japan.

Beijing has looked for foreign allies while the United States obtains it with restrictive trade policies, hoping to build a united front against Trump's prices.

A just cause receives the support of many people, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said on Thursday in a daily briefing. The United States cannot gain support from people and will end in failure, he said.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has already discussed the climbing of the trade war on a telephone call with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Despite this, nations that share the previous grievances with China may not want to connect with Beijing.

The total value of the goods trade between the United States and China was nearly $ 700 billion (613.3 billion) in 2024.

