Orders of the United States Supreme Court Back to migrants deported to El Salvador | Human rights news





The lawyer for the man Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia welcomes the ordinance of the supremours, saying that the rule of law prevailed.

The United States Supreme Court has ordered the government to facilitate the return of a wrong Salvadoran expelled, in a decision considered as a small victory against President Donald prevails over immigration policy.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, lived in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of the more than 200 people sent to a Salvador prison last month as part of the repression of undocumented migrants.

Most of the deportees were suspected of members of the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua, which the Trump administration declared a foreign terrorist organization.

But lawyers of the Ministry of Justice later admitted that Garcia, married to an American citizen, had been expelled due to an administrative error.

In a decision rendered on Thursday, the Supreme Court of the conservative major ordered the government to facilitate the release of Garcias de detention in a prison in El Salvador and to ensure that his case was treated as it would have been if he would have been if it had been badly sent to Salvador.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, lawyer for Abrego Garcia, praised the decision of the courts, saying that the rule of law prevailed.

Garcia had lived in the United States under a legal status protected since 2019, when a judge judged that he should not be expelled because he could be injured in his country of origin.

After his expulsion and his internment in the notorious of Cecot's counter-terrorist prison, the lower courts had ordered the United States government to return to the United States at midnight on Monday.

The Supreme Court put this order pending the hours before the deadline, after the administration requested an emergency decision.

In its dispute, the government argued that Garcia is a member of the Salvadoral Gang MS-13, an assertion that the lower courts were missed.

The US government also argued that he had no more competence to release Garcia now that he is on Salvadoran soil, qualifying the orders of the unprecedented and indefensible lower courts.

Were convinced that people who are [in CECOT] Should be there, and they should stay there for the rest of their lives, said the Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, said on Wednesday, according to the information site Axios.

The White House deceived a $ 6 million contract with President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele in exchange for his detention as members of alleged gangs in the ultra-secure prison.

The deadline (Monday) of the contested order is no longer effective, ruled the Supreme Court on Thursday.

However, the rest of the district court order remains in force requiring the return of Abrego Garcias, added the judges, although the lower court must clarify its order with respect for the deference of executive power in the conduct of foreign affairs.

A statement signed by liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that there was no basis in law for the dismissal of Garcias to El Salvador.

On Friday, Human Rights Watch called on the US government to disclose information on all the people it has moved to Cecot and allow them to contact with the outside world, while denouncing the cruelty of the treatment of deportees by American governments and El Salvador.

In a separate decision published recently, the Supreme Court judged that Trump could continue the expulsion of the governments of the Venezuelan migrants under a law in wartime of the 18th century.

