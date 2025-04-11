The UK economy is expected to increase 0.5% in February.





The British economy grew 0.5 % in February to overwhelm the analyst's expectations and fought against US President Donald Trump, conveying positive news to Minister Rachel Reeves.

The monthly GDP level of the national statistics office was higher than the 0.1 % increase in the previous estimates of 0.1 % forecasts and 0.1 % contraction of economists surveyed by Reuters statistics.

Growth has spread throughout services and manufacturing, and has been the fastest monthly speed since March 2024.

Rachel Rachel Reeves said:

The world has changed and has witnessed the change in recent weeks. I know that this change is an unstable time for the living expenses that worry about what this means to them and the family who are worried about British companies.

The GDP figure announced on April 2 that it will impose a steep tariff on US imports, including 10 %of the global baseline that hit the UK. This movement has declined rapidly in the global stock market and has been afraid of the economic downturn on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Wednesday, the US president announced a 90 -day suspension of more aggressive so -called missions, but at least 10 %remained.

YAELSELFIN, a consulting economist at KPMG UK, said the British economy was found in February, but tariffs are expected to prevent progress.

She added that the ongoing trade volatility was set to greatly interfere with business emotions and restrict investment plans over the next year, so that the drop in energy prices due to tariff announcements could be a slight way to alleviate the impact.

The strong growth rate is in contrast to the weak business and consumer sentiment according to the October budget, which has left a company that receives a tax increase of 4 billion people.

James Smith, an ING economist, said that this year's government department's actual expenditure will support wages and economic growth, so there will be some depression over short -term prospects.

However, according to Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, the business tax, which was effective this month, will be attracted to activities with the impact of US tariffs this year. This means that growth is lower than the consensus prediction of 0.8 %in 2025 and 1.2 %in 2026, she said.

Some information cannot be loaded. Check the Internet connection or browser settings.

Investors expect the British bank to reduce interest rates in May and lower borrowing costs twice before the end of the year.

As economic growth is delayed, banks will speed up interest rates to support the domestic economy, Selfin said.

According to a separate ONS trade data released on Friday, exports to goods to the United States, including precious metals, increased by 500 million in February 2025 to the third consecutive increase.

They have been the highest since November 2022, but the UK exports of non -ferrous metals, including gold, have soared to $ 1.55 billion in February. Exports to the United States were higher than an average of 1.1 million per month by 2024 for six years, and merchants wanted to go ahead of US tariffs.

In three months to February, the economy increased 0.6 % compared to the previous three months, the fastest speed since May 2024.

Manufacturing production was much more powerful than expected in February and 2.2 %. Production in the service sector increased 0.3 %, while construction increased 0.4 %.

LIZ MCKEOWN, head of economic statistics, said: The February economy has grown strongly with extensive growth in both services and manufacturing industries.

She had a strong month for computer programming, communication and car dealers, and manufacturing, electronics and pharmaceuticals led the road. Automobile manufacturing has also been picked up after the recent decline.

