The bizarre sale of safe haven Us bonds raises fears that confidence in America is soothed





New York (AP) The upheaval of the shares has made the headlines, but there is a more important problem looming in another corner of the financial markets which rarely receive the headlines: investors pour the American government obligations.

Normally, investors rush into treasureals in a puff of economic chaos, but now they sell them because even the attraction of higher interest payments on bonds makes them buy. The previous development has experts fearing that large banks, funds and traders lose confidence in America as a good place to store their money.

The fear is that the United States loses its position as a refuge, said George Cipolloni, fund director at Penn Mutual Asset Management. Our bond market is the largest and most stable in the world, but when you add instability, bad things can happen.

This could be bad news for consumers who need a loan and for President Donald Trump, who had hoped that his price stops earlier this week would restore confidence in the markets.

What's going on?

A week ago, the yield on the treasure at 10 years was 4.01%. Friday, the yield succeeded at 4.58% before going back to around 4.50%. It is a major swing for the bond market, which measures movements by hundredths of a percentage point.

Among the possible training effects, there is great success to ordinary Americans in the form of higher interest rate on mortgages and automotive financing and other loans.

As yields increase, you will see that your loan rates are also increasing, said Brian Rehling, head of fixed income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. And each company uses these financing markets. If they become more expensive, they will have to transmit these costs to customers or reduce costs by reducing jobs.

Treasury obligations are mainly from the US government, and they explain how Washington pays its bills despite the collection of income less than it spends.

Admittedly, no one can say exactly which mixture of factors is behind the liaison bust in development or how long it will last, but its rattling Wall Street.

The obligations are supposed to move in the opposite direction as stocks, increasing when shares decrease. In this way, they act as shock absorbers at 401 (K) and in other portfolios in the collapse of the stock markets, somewhat compensating for losses.

This is Econ 101, said Jack McIntyre, portfolio director for Brandywine Global, now adding the sale of liaison now, his people who remain scratch their heads.

The latest trigger for bond yields to be increased was on Friday, a worse than expected reading on the feeling of American consumers, including the expectations of much higher inflation to come. But the peak of performance of unusual obligations this week also reflects deeper concerns, because pricing threats and erratic political movements have published America appearing hostile and unstable fears which are not likely to disappear even after the end of tariff disorders.

When the problem is a broader loss of confidence in the United States, even a much more complete retirement on trade may not work to reduce yields, wrote Sarah Bianchi and other analysts of the Evercore ISI Investment Bank. Weren't sure that the remaining tools in Trumps Toolkit will be sufficient to completely mitigate bleeding.

Influence of the bond market

Trump acknowledged that the bond market had played a role in its decision on Wednesday to take a 90 -day break on many prices, saying that investors became a little zero.

If it is indeed the bond market and not the actions, which made it change course, it would not be a surprise.

The reaction of the bond markets to its tax and budgetary policy was at the origin of the eviction of the farm of the United Kingdom Liz in 2022, the 49 days of which made its Britain the shortest Prime Minister. James Carville, advisor to the former American president, Bill Clinton, also said that Hed liked to be reincarnated as a bond market due to the amount of power it exercises.

The instinctive rush in American debt is so anchored in investors that it occurs even when you expect the least.

People have paid money into the US Treasury obligations during the 2009 financial crisis, for example, even if we were the source of the problem, in particular its housing market.

But for Wall Street professionals, it was logical: the American treasures are liquid, stable and you can buy and sell them easily even during panic, so of course companies and traders would rush to wait for the storm.

Yields on American obligations quickly dropped during this crisis, which had an advantage beyond the personal financial portfolios of cushioning. It has also reduced borrowing costs, which helped companies and consumers recover.

This time, this natural correction does not make its entry.

What causes sale?

Aside from sudden assaults on the United States, several other things could trigger the sale of bonds.

Some experts speculate that China, a vast holder of American government obligations, pours them in retaliation. But it seems unlikely because it would also harm the country. Selling treasures, or mainly exchanging American dollars for Chinese yuan, would make the currency of Chinas would strengthen and its exports more expensive.

Another explanation is that a privileged strategy of certain hedge funds involving American debt and many borrowings called the basic trade have opposed them. This means that their lenders ask to be reimbursed and that they must collect funds.

They sell treasureals and which pushes the yields in part, said Mike Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. But the other party is that the United States has become a less reliable global partner.

Wells Fargos Rehling said that he was worried about the United States too, but that his way is too early to be sure and the sale can stop soon, anyway.

If the Treasurys are no longer the place to park your money, where are you going? He says. Is there another link that is more liquid? I don't think.

