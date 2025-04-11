Head of the American military base in Greenland fired after JD Vance Visit | US military





The leader of the American military base in Greenland was dismissed for criticizing the Washingtons agenda for the Arctic island after the visit of JD Vance two weeks ago.

The Susannah Meyers pass, which has been commander of the Pituffik space base since July, was removed in the midst of the reports which she had distant and the basis of American vice-presidents of the criticism of Denmark and its surveillance of the territory.

Greenland has its own government but is also part of the kingdom of Denmark, which previously led it as a colony and continues to control its foreign and defense policies. Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wanted to acquire the island and did not exclude military or economic strength to do so.

The US Space Force said Thursday evening in a statement that Meyers had been withdrawn from the position of commander on Thursday due to a loss of confidence in its ability to direct.

Commanders should join the highest driving standards, in particular with regard to non-partisan respect for the exercise of their functions, he added.

The statement has not extended further, but the American website Military.com said that Meyers had sent an email to all Pituffik staff on March 31 to generate the unit among airmen and tutors, as well as Canadians, the Danes and the Greenlanders who work there, following the appearance of vances.

Vance visited the base on March 28 in a trip which was considerably modified at the last minute in the midst of increasingly tense relations between the United States, Greenland and Denmark. During the visit, he told the troops that the United States had to take control of the Arctic island to stop the threat of China and Russia. He also criticized Denmark, which, according to him, had not done a good job by the people of Greenland.

Originally, the delegation had been led by his wife, the second lady, Usha Vance, who was to visit the capital, Nuuk, and a dog sledding in Sisimiut. But after the indignation of the moment after the elections, the new coalition government had not yet sworn in the plans.

The vice-president said at a press conference at the base: our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the inhabitants of Greenland. You have sub-invest in the inhabitants of Greenland and you have sub-infringement of the security architecture of this incredible and beautiful earthly mass.

JD Vance accuses Denmark of having neglected Greenland and calls for a self -determination video

In her email, Meyers wrote: I can't assume to understand current policy, but what I know is that the concerns of the American administration discussed by Vice-President Vance on Friday do not reflect the basis of the Pituffik space.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that on X: actions aimed at undermining the chain of command or overthrowing the president wins over the agenda will not be tolerated in the Ministry of Defense.

Trump said the United States had to control Greenland for national and international security.

US Space Force said Meyers had been replaced by Shawn Lee collar.

Meyers seems to be the last of a Trump administration purge of high -ranking military officers and commanders. Others include Air Force Gen Tim Haugh, director of the National Security Agency, and V Adm Shoshana Chatfield, who served with NATO.

Joe Kasper, chief of staff to the US Department of Defense, said: civil control of the military is a principle of foundation of our armed forces. Actions aimed at undermining the chain of command or overthrowing the president prevails over the agenda will not be tolerated at the Ministry of Defense.

The Danish Defense Department refused to comment. The Pituffik space base has been contacted for comments.

