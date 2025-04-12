A bitter price hike in American cafes





Sakshi Venkatraman and Imogen James

BBC News, Washington DC

Bbc

Jorge Prudencio says that the price of his coffee imported by Colombian increases

The price of a cup of coffee in the United States increases while prices put pressure on the owners of CAF and local bakery.

Some American companies say that the queues for a morning latte already become shorter as customers tighten their belts and that imported beans become more expensive.

Americans spend $ 100 billion (76 billion) per year on coffee, although this can be about to change.

Jorge Prudencio, who heads BREAD BITE BAKERY to Washington DC, says that his Coffee Distributor based in Colombia increased prices after entry into force the prices.

The vast majority of coffee in the United States is imported.

In fact, the United States is the second world importer of coffee, the majority from Brazil and Colombia, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Since April 5, coffee imports have been affected by the 10% American rates against most countries.

Addressing the BBC, Mr. Prudencio said that his coffee suppliers told him that his next order would bear another price increase.

He added that his bakery will increase prices “definitely” for customers just to break.

When asked if he was worried, Mr. Prudencio said: “Of course.”

Kamal Mortada says: “We have fewer customers for coffee”

Caf milk director just at the bottom of the street, Kamal Mortada, said that he saw the effect of increasing prices increased for some time now. Inflation has increased at a 40 -year -old summit under former American president Joe Biden.

Before the prices were triggered, Café Mount reached the highest price ever recorded in March 2025 and was more expensive of a more expensive dollar than the previous year, and $ 3 above March 2020 prices.

“We have fewer customers for coffee,” said Mortada.

“Most customers simply get ordinary coffee,” added syrups and milks, “he said.

The menu prices have increased by 25% and people are now buying smaller cafes.

Mr. Mortada also changed his own habits as a consumer. Instead of his regular trip to Starbucks, he prepares coffee at home.

He said he had seen the price of a cup of coffee increase by at least a half-dollar, and that the worried prices will increase again.

Jenny NGO

Jenny NGO says: “We unfortunately project to increase prices again”

On the opposite coast in San Francisco, another local coffee owner is struggling with what the prices will mean for his business.

Jenny NGO, who runs the telescope coffee, said she was waiting for her roaster to increase prices.

The coffee it sells comes from Ethiopia and Guatemala, both faced with the standard rate at 10%. She also imports her iced coffee cups from China – and said she had noticed that prices on those who jumped overnight.

“Unfortunately we plan to increase prices again to support our business,” she said.

Mr. Prudencio remains confident that people will always come in his shop and buy coffee. He said it was something people needed.

But recent inflation has also affected the price of eggs, crucial for its side of the company's bakery.

He said he paid $ 42 per case when the bakery opened its doors five months ago, but two weeks later, it was more than $ 100 per case.

“Everyone goes through the same thing. We all pay the price.”

The price of eggs is a key symbol of the health of the American economy, often an argument for politicians.

President Donald Trump argued that he would reduce the cost of eggs, blaming the prices on the Biden administration, which resulted in millions of laying chickens in the middle of a bird flu epidemic.

But in March, egg prices reached a record level at $ 6.22 per dozen, according to the consumer price index.

Joel Finkelstein directs Qualia Coffee Roasters, a small company in Washington DC where he mainly sells online coffee beans and in producer markets.

The prices will only represent the last in a series of price increases, he told us.

He said he had noticed that the price of beans increased considerably after Trump took office and reduced funding from USAID, who supported certain coffee producers in South America. Now he expects it to increase.

“We are going to see a decrease in sales,” said Mr. Finklestein.

