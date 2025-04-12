February British growth surpasses low expectations.





The UK economy increased 0.5 % in February and official data showed that the expectation of the predictor increased significantly.

Bloomberg economist polls predicted that growth would come at 0.1 %of the month.

The UK GDP grew 0.6 % from three months to February, and the National Statistical Office (ONS) also said.

LIZ MCKEOWN, director of ONS, said, “Services, computer programming, communications and automobile dealers have been powered by a month, and manufacturing electronic devices and pharmaceuticals have been in full performance.

January growth was also revised from 0.1 %to 0 of GDP in previous contractions.

This figure was described as a “encouragement sign” by Rachel Reeves, but it remains much lower than the government's much lower goals.

Reeves said, “We are not satisfactory, we must continue to plan to change.

The hope that the British economy will be executed later this year is likely to be ignored by a global economic shock that continues to focus on business trust.

The Trump tariff announcement sent the market last week to a free fall, and it was expected that China would not be able to ease concerns by providing 90 days of trial to all countries.

Marcus Brooks, the quilter investor officer, said the new GDP was a “sign of improvement,” but Trump's flip flop is not good news for England.

“Anyway, Britain lost its light competitive advantage in Trump's announcement last week,” he said.

“This global economic uncertainty will hardly affect consumers or business trust in the UK, and that growth will continue to be lacking.”

More Ribs was responsible for the growth of limit growth.

Reeves said that the government tried to secure a trade contract with the United States, saying it was “practical and cool.”

However, the high employment costs worsened by the increase of £ 25 billion in the donation of national insurance donations, thousands of companies gained advantage due to the prospect of earning new taxes later this year.

Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics pointed out that the recent numbers will not affect desolate growth forecasts.

“The big picture is that the economy has grown in four months in the last nine months, and it's hard to see the economy strengthened here,” she said.

“The rise in business tax began in April, and the US tariff on the British economy is the secondary impact, which will lower GDP growth in 2025 than consensus forecasts of less than 0.8 %.”

The budget liability office was the last central predictor who revised the GDP forecast that the UK economy would increase only 1 % this year.

Paul Johnson, chief executive of Paul Johnson, argued that OBR gave the superintendent's suspicion of doubts and had an optimistic view of growth.

Forecasts were announced before President Trump solved his tariffs on China.

Meanwhile, the British bank said in February that the British economy will grow at a slow rate of 0.75 %.

The members of the Monetary Policy Committee, Clare Lombardelli and Sarah Breeden, are involved in the bank's centralized publication and said that tariffs may promote growth.

This opinion signals that the bank can predict that the growth of the UK will be much lower this year.

According to a recent agreement on 10 predictors, the UK estimates that it will increase 0.8 %.

As the UK economy is preparing to raise the upcoming tax increase, read more GDP contraction in January.

