British Economic Growth -NS | Money News





According to the official figures announced on Friday, the economy has grown better than expected in February, but is expected to hit the global trade war.

The standard scale of economic value and gross domestic product (GDP) has risen partially due to the data from the National Statistics of National Statistics (National Statistics) thanks to the rapid performance of the manufacturing sector.

After the numbers were announced, the British pound increased 0.4% for the green bags within an hour in preparation for the dollar.

According to LSEG's data, analysts predict 0.1% GDP hiking in the lead -ups of the presentation.

The superintendent of Exchequer Rachel Reeves explained the result as “encouraging,” but created a cautious atmosphere when suggesting the tariffs of President Donald Trump and the last state of economic volatility.

“The world has changed, and I've witnessed the change in recent weeks,” she said.

“I know that this is an unstable time for the living expenses that worry about what this change means to them and the family who are worried about British companies,” Reeves added. “This government will remain practical and cool when we try to secure the best deal with the United States, which gains national interests.”

But when President Trump just started his second term in February, the British economy was a strong basis.

Services such as computer programming, communications and automobile dealers were all strong a month, and manufacturing industries such as electronics and pharmaceuticals helped lead the GDP growth in February.

Automobile manufacturing has also been picked up after the recent decline.

LIZ MCKEOWN, director of on Economic Statistics, said, “In February, we have grown strongly with extensive growth in the service and manufacturing industry in February.

All automobile manufacturing and retailers have grown in February 2025, but in February 2024, the level is maintained at 10.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

This is consistent with industrial data that shows a decrease in registration and manufacturing.

Hailey Low, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said, “The UK economy has expanded 0.5% in February.

“But as the world's uncertainty increases and trade tension increases, it means that the growth rate is decreasing this year due to President Trump's” Liberation Day “announcement.

Low said that this can cause a dilemma to Reeves, who will face difficult decisions at the end of the year when he presents the next budget.

The latest data also shows jumps from January when the economy is flat. And in February 2025, GDP was 1.4% higher than the same month a year ago.

SKY NEWS Apps allows you to get a breaking news notification from your smartphone or tablet. You can follow us in Whatsapp and subscribe to YouTube channels to follow the latest news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-grows-ons-13345934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos