Larry Fink from Blackrock says we are very close to a recession and may be in a





Blackrock CEO, Larry Fink, told CNBC on Friday that he thought that the US economy weaken to the possibly negative point of growth.

“I think we are very close, if not in it, a recession now,” said Fink on “Squawk in the street”.

The fears of an economic slowdown increased sharply since President Donald Trump unveiled the widespread prices last week, causing a sale on the stock market. Trump announced on Wednesday that he has stopped some of these import levies for 90 days, but this decision was not sufficient to restore confidence in the economy, Fink said.

“I think you will see, at all levels, just a slowdown until there is more certainty. And we now have a 90 -day break on the reciprocal prices which means longer and higher,” Fink said on Friday.

Surveys of consumers and business leaders have shown a weakening of feelings in recent months. However, other economic data such as employment growth and retail sales have resisted better. Fink said that consumers may have goods before threatened prices, which could hide an underlying economic weakness.

Despite his concerns, Fink said that he did not think that the United States was in a financial crisis and that he expects “megarants” in the economy as artificial intelligence would persist.

During an event for the New York Economic Club on Monday, Fink said that other CEOs also thought that the United States is “probably in recession”.

Fink's latest remarks are taking place after Blackrock announced its financial results in the first quarter. Friday morning, in a press release, the CEO commented that “uncertainty and anxiety about the future of the markets and the economy dominate customer conversations”.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, speaks with David Faber and Jim Cramer on “Squawk on the Street” on the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 11, 2025 in New York.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty images

The asset giant's financial results were mixed. Blackrock said $ 11.30 in profit adjusted per share for the first quarter, above the $ 10.14 expected by Wall Street analysts, according to LSEG. However, $ 5.28 billion in revenues are lower than the consensual estimate of $ 5.34 billion.

On the active front, BlackRock declared $ 84 billion in net entries during the quarter and ended in March with nearly $ 11.58 billions of dollars under management.

The actions of the company increased by 2.3% on Friday.

