



Chicago (April 11, 2025) Jamaica will replace China PR as adversaries of the national team of American women in Energizer Park in St. Louis on Tuesday June 3 (7 p.m. CT / 8 H HE on TNT, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on radio on Westwood One Sports).

The United States will always face China PR in Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, Saturday May 31 (4:30 p.m. CT / 5.30 p.m. on TBS, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on radio on Westwood One Sports).

After initially agreed to play two games at the next FIFA window, Chinese Football Association subsequently informed American football that its national team for women could only play the first match. Thus, the USWNT will face reggae Girlz for the first time since the summer of 2022, when the teams met in a group group at the Concacaf W Gold Cup in Monterrey, Mexico, a 5-0 victory in the United States.

This match will only be the sixth of all time between the United States and Jamaica, which qualified for the last two World Cups of FIFA women and qualified for the first of 16 for the very first time in 2023. Jamaica lost 1-0 against Colombia in this direct elimination match of the World Cup, a competition where it linked France and Brazil.

The match in Saint-Louis will present a special pre-match celebration for the retired legend of the USWNT, Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last December that she hung up her boots. Sauerbrunn, the largest female player in the history of Saint-Louis football, played 219 times for the United States, good for the 10th of all time. She played in three Olympic Games and three World Cups for women and would have played in fourth, but an injury to the foot eliminated her from the 2023 tournament. The former American captain will make a double-service in the night because she is also part of the TNT broadcast team.

Tickets for the two games are available via ticketmaster on the American football website.

