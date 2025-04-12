In the trade war with the United States, China has many more cards than Trump in fact thinks, he could have a winning hand





When Donald Trump resumed his plan to impose attractive prices on business partners around the world, there was a key exception: China.

While the rest of the world would receive a 90-day stay on additional tasks beyond new tariffs of 10% on all American business partners, China would feel even more pressure. On April 9, 2025, Trump raised the price on Chinese products at 125%.

This decision, in revealing Trumps, was invited by the disrespect of Beijing for the world markets. But the American president may well appropriate the will of Beijing to face the American prices head -on.

While many countries have chosen not to fight back against Trumps' reciprocal tariff hikes, in favor of negotiation and dialogue, Beijing has taken a different approach. He responded with fast and firm countermeasures. On April 11, China rejected Trumps movements as a joke and increased its own price against the United States to 125%.

The two savings are now locked in a confrontation of high intensity and high intensity exchange. And China does not show any signs of backup.

And as an expert in American-chinoine relations, I would not expect China to do. Unlike the first American-Chinese trade war during the initial trimester of Trumps, when Beijing is looking forward to negotiating with the United States, China now holds much more lever.

Indeed, Beijing thinks that it can inflict at least as much damage in the United States as Vice Versa, while expanding its global position.

A modified calculation for China

There is no doubt that the consequences of the prices are serious for Chinese manufacturers oriented towards export, in particular those of the coastal regions producing furniture, clothing, toys and household appliances for American consumers.

In the midst of the prices, the president of Chinas Xi Jinping feels a historic opportunity. Carlos Barria / AFP via Getty Images

But since Trump launched an increase in prices in China in 2018, a certain number of underlying economic factors have considerably moved the calculation of Beijing.

Above all, the importance of the American market for the economy focused on Chinese exports has decreased considerably. In 2018, at the start of the First Trade War, exports linked to the United States represented 19.8% of Chinese total exports. In 2023, this figure fell 12.8%. The prices can still encourage China to accelerate its strategy of expansion of domestic demand, by triggering the power of expenditure of its consumers and by strengthening its internal economy.

And while China entered the 2018 trade war in a phase of strong economic growth, the current situation is very different. The slow real estate markets, capital flight and Western decoupling pushed the Chinese economy in a period of persistent slowdown.

Perhaps contraindicating, this prolonged slowdown may have made the Chinese economy more resilient with shocks. He prompted companies and decision -makers to take into account the existing severe economic realities, even before the impact of Trumps prices.

Trump's tariff policy against China can also allow Beijing a useful outdoor scapegoat, which allows it to reach public feeling and blame the economic slowdown in American aggression.

China also understands that the United States cannot easily replace its dependence on Chinese goods, especially through its supply chains. While direct American imports from China have decreased, many goods now imported from third countries still depend on the components or raw materials of Chinese manufacturing.

By 2022, the United States has relied on China for 532 key product categories almost four times the level in 2000 while Chinaas dependence on American products was half reduced during the same period.

There is a calculation of related public opinion: the rise in prices should increase prices, which could arouse the dissatisfaction of American consumers, in particular the voters of the blue passes. Indeed, Beijing believes that prices prevail over the risk of pushing the US economy previously strong towards a recession.

US President Donald Trump examines Chinese President Xi Jinping during the plenary session at the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images Powers Tools for Relaxation

In addition to modified economic environments, China also has a number of strategic tools for reprisals against the United States

It dominates the global supply chain of rare land essential to military and high -tech industries providing approximately 72% of rare land imports, by certain estimates. On March 4, China placed 15 American entities on its export control list, followed by 12 others on April 9. Many were American defense entrepreneurs or high -tech companies that depend on rare land for their products.

China also retains the capacity to target the keywater agricultural export sectors such as poultry and soybean industries that depend strongly on Chinese demand and concentrated in republican states. China represents approximately half of the American soy exports and almost 10% of American poultry exports. On March 4, Beijing revoked import approvals for three major American soybeans.

And on the technological side, many American companies such as Apple and Tesla remain deeply linked to Chinese manufacturing. Prices threaten to considerably reduce their beneficiary margins, which Beijing can think can be used as a leverage against the Trump administration. Beijing has already planned to resume regulatory pressure on American companies operating in China.

Meanwhile, the fact that Elon Musk, an initiate of a senior Trump who clashed with American sales advisor Peter Navarro against prices, has major commercial interests in China is a particularly strong corner that Beijing could still exploit in order to divide the Trump administration.

The Chinese and American flags fly on a stand during the first China International Import Expo on November 6, 2018, in Shanghai. Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images A strategic opening for China?

Although Beijing thinks that he can resist radical prices on a bilateral basis, he also thinks that the wide American fan against his own trade partners has created a generational strategic opportunity to move American hegemony.

Near you, this change could considerably reshape the geopolitical landscape of East Asia. Already on March 30, after Trump raised the prices for the first time on Beijing in China, Japan and South Korea organized their first economic dialogue in five years and committed to advancing a trilateral free trade agreement. This decision was particularly remarkable since the United States had carefully worked to cultivate its Japanese and South Korean allies during the Biden administration as part of its strategy to counter the Chinese regional influence. From the point of view of Beijing, Trumps' actions offer the possibility of eroding us directly in Indo-Pacific.

Could the economy of the Chinas dragon prevail over the prices? Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images

Similarly, prevails over steep prices on the countries of Southeast Asia, which were also a major regional strategic priority during the Biden administration, could bring these nations of China closer. The Chinese state media announced on April 11 that President Xi Jinping would make state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18, aimed at deepening global cooperation with neighboring countries. In particular, the three nations of Southeast Asia were targeted with reciprocal prices from the Trump administration 49% on Cambodian products, 46% on Vietnamese exports and 24% on Malaysia products.

Further on China is an even more promising strategic opportunity. Trumps' pricing strategy has already encouraged China and European Union officials to consider strengthening their own previously tense trade links, which could weaken the transatlantic alliance that had sought to decing from China.

On April 8, the president of the European Commission appealed to the Prime Minister of Chinas, during which the two parties sentenced American protectionism and pleaded for free and open trade. By coincidence, on April 9, the day that China raised prices on 84% American products, the EU also announced that its first wave of reprisals imposing a price of 25% on selected American imports worth more than 20 billion but a delayed implementation after winning 90 days.

From now on, the EU and Chinese officials hold talks about existing trade barriers and considering a full -fledged summit in China in July.

Finally, China sees in Trumps' pricing policy a potential weakening of the international position of the US dollar. The widespread prices imposed on several countries have shaken the confidence of investors in the American economy, contributing to a drop in the value of dollars.

Traditionally, the obligations of the US dollar and treasury have been considered as Haven assets, but the recent market torments have questioned this status. At the same time, high prices have raised concerns about the health of the American economy and the sustainability of its debt, undergoing confidence in the US dollar and treasure.

While Trumps' prices will inevitably injure parts of the Chinese economy, Beijing seems to have many more playing cards this time. He has the tools aimed at inflicting significant damage to American interests and perhaps more important, prevails over the tariff war of all drops offers China a rare and unprecedented strategic opportunity.

