United States says it needs more time to provide information on Maryland man to mistaken





Greenbelt, Md. A federal judge said on Friday that he was extremely disturbing that a government lawyer could not explain what the Trump administration did to organize the return of a Maryland man who was wrongly expelled last month to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The American government lawyer also had trouble providing information on the exact location of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite the decision of the United States Supreme Court that the Trump administration must bring it back.

Where is it and under who is authority? Asked the American district judge Paula Xinis in a courtroom in Maryland.

I don't ask for state secrets, she said. All I know is that it's not here. It was forbidden to the government to send it to Salvador, and now I ask a very simple question: where is it?

Drew Ensign, an assistant deputy prosecutor, said the government had no evidence to contradict the conviction that Greo Garcia is still in Salvador.

In response, Xinis said: it's extremely disturbing.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Via AP House

The judge also interviewed several times Ensign on what was done to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias, asking in a visible way: did they do something? To which Ensign said that he had no personal knowledge of what had been done.

This therefore means that they did nothing, said the judge, adding later: despite this clear directive of the courts, your customers did nothing to facilitate the return of Mr. Abrego Garcia.

Lawyers for the Trump administration had declared to Xinis on Friday morning that its Friday morning deadline was impractical. They said they hadn't had enough time to review the decision of the supreme courts.

Xinis had ordered the Trump administration to take all the measures available to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia after the High Court of Thursday.

She asked for a declaration of the administration which addressed the site of Abrego Garcias and the status of guard and what measures the administration took and will take to facilitate its return.

American lawyers also wrote on Friday morning, stating that it was unreasonable for the American government to reveal potential steps before these stages were examined, agreed and approved.

Foreign affairs cannot operate on judicial deadlines, in part because it involves sensitive considerations specific to the country entirely inappropriate for judicial control, the lawyers wrote.

In its decision Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected the administrations of the Xinis emergency appeal on April 4 for the return of Abrego Garcias.

The Salvadoral citizen had an order from the immigration court preventing his expulsion to his native country to fear that he will be able to face the persecution of local gangs.

The Supreme Court has made a series of decisions on its emergency file, where the conservative majority has at least partially taken on the side of Trump in the midst of a wave of lower judicial orders slowing down the presidents' sweeping program. In the case Thursday, the court said that Xinis' ordinance should be clarified to ensure that it did not introduce itself into the power of executive branches on foreign affairs, because Abrego Garcia is held abroad.

The order correctly obliges the government to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcias de la Garde in Salvador and to ensure that his case was treated as it would have been that it had not been badly sent to the Salvador, the court declared in an unsigned order without dissenting.

The administration says that Greo Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, although he has never been charged or found guilty of a crime. His lawyers said there was no evidence that he was in MS-13.

Wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, from the center, listens to a press conference to discuss the arrest and expulsion of her husband during a press conference in Cannon House Office Building, in Washington, DC, Wednesday. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The administration conceded that it had made a mistake by sending it to Salvador, but argued that he could not do anything about it. Liberal judges of the courts said that the administration should have hurried to correct its blatant error and was clearly wrong to suggest that she could not bring him home.

Abrego Garcias' wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura, said the test was an emotional mountain for their family and the whole community.

I look forward to Kilmar to be here in my arms, and with us, putting our children in bed, knowing that this nightmare is almost at its end. I will continue to fight until my husband is at home, she said.

Xinis 'ordinance said governments' decision to stop Abrego Garcia and send it to Salvador seemed to be entirely without law.

There is little or no evidence in support of a vague non-corroborated allegation according to which Abrego Garcia was once in the street gang MS-13, wrote the judge.

The 29 -year -old man was arrested by immigration agents and expelled last month. He had a license from the Department of Homeland Security to work legally in the United States and was an apprentice in a sheet pursuing a companion license, said his lawyer. His wife is an American citizen.

