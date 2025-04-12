Iran warns the expulsion of the UN inspectors but promises in good faith in Americans discussions | Nuclear weapons





Iran has warned that it could expel inspectors from the country's nuclear custody in response to external threats, while the country is preparing to organize high-level talks with the United States in Oman.

Tehran issued the very threat that the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, said on Friday that the country gives diplomacy a real chance of good faith and complete vigilance.

America should appreciate this decision, which has been taken despite their hostile rhetoric, Baqaei added in a press release published on X, before the talks on Saturday.

Relations between the two nations have been tense since US President Donald Trump said in February that he reposed maximum pressure campaign.

Trump said on Wednesday that military action was absolutely possible against Iran if the presentations between the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the American shipment of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, end without agreement.

Israel will obviously be very involved in this, be the leader of this [military action]Added Trump.

Iran has always denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, a main advisor to the supreme leader of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that Tehran could expel inspectors of the UN nuclear guard in response to external threats.

The continuation of external threats and Iran in a state of military attack can lead to deterrent measures, in particular the expulsion of inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the cessation of cooperation, said counter-admiral Ali Shamkhani on the social media platform X.

The transfer of materials enriched to secure the locations can also be taken into account, he added, referring to the enrichment of the country of uranium.

In Washington, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, warned Iran not to make a mistake.

The threat of this type of action, of course, is incompatible with Irans' claims to a peaceful nuclear program, she told journalists.

In addition, expeling Iran's IAEA inspectors would be an escalation and an error in calculating the Irans part.

Currently, this is a meeting that is organized. This is not part of a larger scheme or frame. This is a meeting to determine if the Iranians are serious or not, added Bruce.

This week, the United States has also announced new sanctions targeting the Irans nuclear program and its petroleum network.

In recent weeks, the United States has also moved to six B-2 bombers in an American-British military base on the island of the Indian Ocean of Diego Garcia, in the middle of an American bombing campaign in Yemen and increasing tensions with Iran.

In 2015, Iran concluded a historic nuclear agreement with major powers which relieved international sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.

But in 2018, during Trumps' first term, the United States retired from the agreement and restored biting sanctions against Iran.

A year later, Iran began to retreat on its commitments under the agreement and accelerated its nuclear program.

Currently, the country maintains that it is against direct negotiations with its rival, the United States, but has left the door open for indirect talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, expressed hope that talks would conduct peace.

We hope this will lead to peace, Rubio told a meeting of the Trumps cabinet. Hoped that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/10/iran-warns-it-could-expel-un-nuclear-inspectors-ahead-of-us-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos