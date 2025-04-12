Bids submitted during the selection of SMRs in the UK





Friday, April 11, 2025

Two of the four candidate lists, GE Hitachi and Rolls -Royce SMR, have announced that they have submitted the final bidding response as part of the ongoing SMR contest in the UK's GREAT British Nucle.

(Image: Composite material of the proposed SMRS of the bidder)

Initially, there were six companies selected by the Great British Nuclear (GBN) of the UK, and the weapon length institutions established to supervise the UK's new nuclear plan were negotiated in September by four candidates, Holtec and Westinghouses. In February, four SMR suppliers were invited to submit the final bid.

The goal is that GBN chooses up to three technologies to support the deployment of the company's SMRS on the site. GBN currently owns a potential new nuclear nuclear land in the WYLFA in Angley in North Wales, and you can choose another site from the Oldbury of Glossersher in southwestern England.

GE HITACHI offers BWRX-300, BWRX-300, a boiling water reactor, and HOLTEC's SMR-300 is 300 mWe pressure water resources, and Rolls-Royce SMR is a 470 MWE pressurized reactor and Westinghous's AP300 is 300 mWe/900 MWT pressurized water resources. They all emphasize that their designs can be based on existing technology and can be configured at speed and can be gained through modular production technology.

The following mentioned the submission of Andy Champ, a British national leader of GE Hitachi: “The government has a unique opportunity to give up the UK by providing the next-generation nuclear power, and this submissions leads to an important development in achieving this goal. BWRX-300 is a simple, safe and scalable design It provides a simple, safe and scalable design that supports SMR technology.

Rolls-Royce SMR CEO Chris Cholerton said: “Thank you for the commitment and teamwork of all of Rolls-Royce SMRs that have contributed to the submission. We have a world-class team after the market leading the market, providing a strong proposal for GBN to provide the next-generation nuclear power. I'm sure you can. “

In February, GBN said that choosing a selected technology before summer is continuing. The final investment decision is expected to be made in 2029.

GBN Chairman SIMON BOWEN said in an interview with the world's nuclear newspotcast early last year that the intention is to conclude a contract with 1, 2 or 3 technical suppliers, and the intention is to co -fund the technology and to conclude a contract for equipment until the completion of the design, regulation, environmental and on -site transmission process. Each selected technology has a allocated site that is likely to host several SMRs.

