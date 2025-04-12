Iran's American nuclear nuclear talks start to Oman on the Iranian nuclear programExBulletin





The American envoy of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff (left), should lead the American delegation in nuclear talks with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Saturday in Oman. The United States and Iran reached a nuclear agreement in 2015, but President Trump withdrew from the agreement during his first mandate in 2018. Evelyn Hocksteina Hilabi / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump withdrew from a nuclear agreement with Iran during his first mandate. On Saturday, his administration launched negotiations looking for a new agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The talks in Oman are between two countries divided by decades of hostility and a deep skepticism on the motivations on the other side.

“We are faced with an important wall of mistrust and are home to serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions,” Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi in the Washington Post this week.

Araghchi is in Oman, according to photos published by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showing him a meeting with his Omani counterpart. Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy in the Middle East, headed the American team, one day after meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg. The high -level representation suggests that the two parties are serious, but there is already a disagreement on the nature of the talks.

The Trump administration calls them direct negotiations, while the Iranians reiterated on Saturday, it was indirect talks that will be carried out through a mediator. However, they interact, the differences are deep.

From the United States point of view, the Iranian nuclear program has progressed and the country would be able to develop a short-term nuclear weapon if it chooses it. In the opinion of Iran, Trump abandoned the previous nuclear agreement in 2018, which raises concerns about his desire to accept an agreement and to stick to it.

However, the two parties also have motivations to reach an agreement.

Trump says he wants to avoid endless conflicts in the Middle East, and an agreement with Iran would facilitate tensions.

Iran is looking for relief at a time when it seems more and more vulnerable. The economy was paralyzed by decades of sanctions. Iran's air defenses were considerably weakened in missile exchanges last year with Israel. And Iran's regional proxies have undergone major loss in wars with Israel, notably Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I think there is an opportunity as long as you can get the perspective of this right,” an Iranian expert at the Middle East Institute in Washington said. “President Trump can declare victory and Iran can get serious relief of sanctions.”

Regional tensions abound

The talks occur while the Middle East is taking a tour with several conflicts. They include an American bombing campaign against Houthis in Yemen, a group supported by Iran. The United States has hit Yemen daily for months and has moved considerable firepower in the region.

The presence of an American aircraft carrier and powerful B-2 bombers is also considered a warning to neighboring Iran. Most analysts believe that Trump is unlikely to have strength against Iran at this stage, highlighting his decision to launch negotiations. But it seems to leave this option open.

“I think everyone agrees that making an agreement would be preferable to make the evidence. And the evidence is not something with which I want to get involved,” said Trump this week. He added: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if the talks do not succeed, I actually think that it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

Araghchi, Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, warned against any attack. “To move forward today, we must first agree that there can be no” military option “, not to mention a” military solution “, he wrote.

Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 agreement

The United States and Iran, as well as several European nations, concluded a nuclear agreement in 2015, known as the Common Complete Action Plan (JCPOA). Iran has been authorized to enrich uranium with low levels that could be used for civilian nuclear energy, but not at high levels that could be used to make a nuclear bomb.

Iran has also accepted international inspections and has undertaken to never build a weapon. In return, Iran has received a limited repair to sanctions.

But Trump argued that the president of the time, Barack Obama, had negotiated a bad case for the United States, Trump unilaterally withdrawn the United States from the 2018 agreement despite a broad international consensus that Iran was to remain by the terms.

Iran has since enriched uranium to a purity of 60% of much higher level that it could increase to weapons to 90% of purity probably in a few weeks, according to nuclear experts.

Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign during his first mandate hampered the economy of Iran and isolated it internationally. However, Iran's Islamic leaders have remained in power and gradually advanced with the nuclear program.

Scope of the agreement

A key question is how close or wide an agreement would be.

Iran seeks to maintain discussions limited to nuclear problems. However, Trump's assistants have spoken of a much broader arrangement which would completely include the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, the fight against the Iranian missile arsenal and the end of Iran support for proxy forces in the region.

The more the scope, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement, said Vatanka.

“There is a fear in the minds of [Iranian leader Ayatollah] Ali Khamenei that when the Americans start to negotiate, they will start with a problem, but they will then present many other problems, “he said.”

