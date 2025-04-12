



The tradition of the new inventory turns off the value of the UK, and the heritage follows the UNESCO Convention in the 2003 UNESCO Convention to protect the intangible cultural heritage last year.

The community across the UK will soon be able to nominate the traditions that will be included in our living inventory of our living legacy.

The traditions of abundant tapestry, which make up many cultures and identities, are expected to be presented for the official inventory throughout the UK, from EistedDfodau to Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and Highland Dancing. Artisan crafts such as basket weave, to thatch and tweed will be considered.

Today, the government has announced a response to counseling requesting the public for their views to confirm that a new inventory of the new heritage includes a wide range of traditions in the UK.

This response suggests how to create an inventory of living legacy throughout the UK, Scotland, Wales and North Ireland with the government. It will be encouraged to submit inventory from communities and organizations that practice living legacy, including those who practice traditions brought by the immigrant community to the UK.

Last year, the UK was ratifying the UNESCO Convention in 2003 to protect the intangible cultural heritage, and each member country must prepare the inventory of living heritage that is practiced by the community of its own community. This can include folk, performances, customs and crafts, and plays an important role in telling the state and proud of the place where people live.

The Secretary of Heritage Baroness TWYCROSS said:

The UK has a lot of great traditions, from Glosster Shire Cheese Rolling Rolling, from folk music and dance, and many heritage crafts, such as Tatan's wave and sculpture Wales A Love Spoon.

I will think about the tradition they value, and we will continue to celebrate, speak to other regions of the world, and encourage them to protect the tradition of making us.

Inventory throughout the UK will begin a national dialogue on valuable crafts, customs and celebrations throughout the UK and raise awareness of them to protect them for future generations. The inventory candidate is scheduled to open at the end of this year.

DCMS conducted public consultations to announce the development of living inventory in the UK from January to February 2024. This included 16 round tables, which found the views of those interested in acknowledging living legacy, such as grassroots groups, non -governmental organizations, museums and scholars and government representatives across the United Kingdom.

According to this participation, I agreed that the name would be accepted according to the seven categories.

It can include shoes expressions that may include poetry and storytelling performing arts and social practices, festivals and customs and land practices that can include land practices, living legacy knowledge and practice, including living heritage knowledge and practice related to natural and environmental sports and game culinary practices.

Additional information on how to nominate traditional and crafts that will be included in the inventory, including the support and consent of the community, is possible if the request for submitted by the end of this year is open.

DCMS announced that the UK will ratify the UNESCO agreement on the protection of intangible cultural heritage in December 2023. Here is a detailed information on the 2003 Convention to protect cultural heritage in 2003. The UK Ratipied the 2003 Convention on the 7th March 2024 and the Convention Officialy Came Into force on 7th June 2024. The Full Response to the Consultation is Available on Gov.uk: https://www.gov.uk/government/Consultations/2003-unesco-convent-the-safeGuarding-Of-The-Intangible-Heritage while while We Ratiffy Policy responsibilities for agreements, cultural and cultural heritages with the United Kingdom, the 2003, were implemented from the British government to criticism. Therefore, DCMS agreed to ratification and counseling to work closely with the ratification government.

