Nuclear discussions between us and Iran are starting to Oman





Iran and the United States began talks in Oman on the Tehran nuclear program – the highest meeting between the two nations since 2018.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said on Iranian state television that his country wanted a “fair agreement”, his spokesperson saying that he did not expect the talks to last a long time.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and the global powers in 2018, and has long said that it would materialize a “better” agreement.

It is not clear if the two delegations will be in the same room, but the talks are considered an important first step to establish whether an agreement can be concluded, as well as a framework for negotiations.

Araghchi repeatedly stressed that indirect talks were the best at this stage.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who heads the American delegation, only spoke of meeting face to face.

But the most important question is the type of agreement that each party would accept.

Trump sent a letter to the supreme chief of Iran via the United Arab Emirates last month, saying that he wanted an agreement to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and avoiding possible military strikes in the United States and Israel.

Iran hopes for an agreement to limit, but not dismantle, its nuclear program in exchange for relief of sanctions.

“Our intention is to achieve a fair and honorable agreement of an equal position, and if the other side also comes from the same position, we hope there will be a chance for an initial understanding that will lead to a negotiation path,” said Araghchi.

He added that the team that came with him was made up of “well informed in this particular field and who has a history of negotiation on this issue”.

An anonymous source to Oman told the Reuters news agency that talks would also seek to defuse regional tensions and to secure prisoner exchanges.

Trump revealed the next talks during a visit to Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday. The Israeli Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the two leaders had accepted “Iran would not have nuclear weapons”.

Trump warned that the United States would use the military force if an agreement was not concluded, and Iran said on several occasions that it would not negotiate under pressure.

The American president told journalists at the Oval Office on Monday that the meeting of this weekend in Oman would be “very tall” this weekend, while warning that it would be “a very bad day for Iran” if the talks failed.

Iran insists that its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and that it will never seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

However, since Trump retired from the 2015 agreement – which expires later this year – Iran has increasingly violated the restrictions imposed by the existing nuclear agreement in retaliation for the paralyzing American sanctions reinstated seven years ago and stored enough highly enriched uranium to make several bombs.

Witkoff was also involved in peace talks on the Russian-Ukraine war, meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday in Saint Petersburg.

