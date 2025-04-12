The White House looks at how to help farmers hurt porcelain pricesExBulletin





The Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins speaks with journalists outside the White House on March 26, 2025.



The prices make life more expensive for John Pihl. He has been cultivating in the north of Illinois for over 50 years.

“These prices will affect everything. This will affect our games, it is right in front. What will hurt everything,” he said.

Not only does the prices affect the cost of agricultural supplies, but they also increase the risk of reprisals against exports of American cultures: a double strings for farmers and the PIHL.

“It's a good way to lose your customers,” he said. “And I think we will probably lose more on this tower too, because I know that Mexico is our biggest importer of corn. But this time, they can understand that they can get South America corn as easily as the United States”

President Trump has imposed prices on countries around the world, including 25% on steel and aluminum, 25% on certain Canadian and Mexican products, and an amazing 145% on Chinese products. So far, the most notable reprisals come from China, which has now imposed a 125% rate on American goods.

The White House plans to help farmers. “We are already starting to think about what an attenuation effort could look like,” Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Fox News this week.

She hosted her head to help that Trump administration gave farmers during her commercial dispute in the first term with China, money from a fund called Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).

It is a fund that existed since the Great Depression, explained Joseph Glauber, former chief economist of the USDA. “It was really a new thing that the Trump administration has done was that they certainly hit the CCC at a level that had never been seen before for extraordinary payments,” said Glauber.

Soy plantation near Dwight, ill., In a file photo of April 23, 2020.

Trump spent $ 28 billion in his first mandate to help farmers injured by prices

All in all, the first Trump administration spent $ 28 billion by stirring farmers. This time, the prices are much higher than they were six years ago, and it is not known how long they will persist.

NPR asked the White House for more details on the help of study this time, but has received no response.

Payments have been useful, said Pihl. But they were not a solution for longer -term damage caused by Trump's prices in the first term.

“It was just for a year. What about the loss of market that continued during his mandate and in Biden's mandate? I think the amount is incredible,” he said.

China has gone elsewhere for soybeans

Soy is the place where these damage is the most visible. China has long been the largest market in American soy exports. But during the commercial dispute during Trump's first term, China increased its Brazilian soybean purchases, replacing American soybeans. The American market share has never recovered.

Corn pushed on a farm on August 11, 2024, near Elizabeth, ill.



Trump expressed this week that he would be able to conclude an agreement with China to end the growing commercial struggle. For the moment, some in the agricultural sector hope that Trump concludes agreements to help farmers.

“You know, he is a negotiator,” said Kenneth Hartman, Jr., president of the National Corn Growers Association. “He did a good job to negotiate the [U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement] USMCA when he negotiated this first mandate. So we hope that he can do something like that, “said Hartman.

Prices and aid can distort market signals

There is another wrinkle to everything that is timing. All this price drama takes place in the spring, when farmers make decisions concerning the planting of major export crops, such as corn and soy.

American soy producers could decide to cultivate other crops, such as corn, to avoid risks on the market in China. This could weigh on the corn markets.

But also, a help package announced too early has the potential to distort the markets, said Glauber, the former USDA economist.

“If you are too generous with a harvest vis-à-vis another, you may have farmers who make planting decisions depending on what they think that these payments of remuneration could be,” said Glauber.

Farmers also say that government aid is useful, but it is not their first choice.

“Farmers want markets. We need markets. We want to sell our grain to profit,” said Hartman, adding that CCC payments are just a short -term solution.

“It is additional, it is necessary because it prevents farmers from being worse in a financial situation, but payments are not the response to a future successful agricultural operation in the United States,” said Hartman.

John Pihl feels subsidies in the same way. “I don't want it, but I'm going to take it. I would be an idiot not to take it. That's about everything I can say.”

