The feeling of American consumers fell to the second lowest level on recordings dating back to 1952





Washington CNN –

Americans are rarely also pessimistic about the economy.

Consumers' feeling plunged 11% this month at a preliminary reading of 50.8, said the University of Michigan in its latest survey published on Friday, the weakest second reading on discs dating back to 1952. Avrils Reading was lower than anything that is seen during the great recession.

President Donald prevails over the volatile trade war, which threatens higher inflation, has significantly weighed on American moods in recent months. This discomfort worsened before the announcement of Trumps last week of sweeping prices, according to the investigation.

This drop was, as in the past few months, omnipresent and unanimous through age, income, education, the geographic region and political affiliation, said Joanne HSU, director of investigations, in a statement.

The feeling has now lost more than 30% since December 2024 in the midst of growing concerns of the developments of the trade war that oscillated during the year, she added.

The Federal and Wall Street reserve closely monitors how the sour feeling results in consumption spending, which represents around 70% of the American economy and if the Americans lose the faith that inflation will return to normal in the coming years.

On Wednesday, Trump interrupted its massive price hike on dozens of countries for 90 days, but has maintained a reference right of 10% for all imports in the United States and separate prices on specific products and raw materials. The so-called reciprocal rates, although short-lived, were the strongest increase in American tasks on data dating back 200 years, Fitch Ratings told CNN

China, however, has not been included in Trumps Tariff Reship, continuing a controversial coast stroke between the two largest economies in the world that extended on Friday, with Beijing by increasing its reprisals on American imports to 125% by 84%.

Michigan's investigation was presented between March 25 and April 8, it therefore does not capture the reaction of respondents with the recently announced price delay.

The relationship between feeling and expenses

In economics, surveys are called soft data and measures capturing actual economic activity, such as retail sales, are called difficult data.

Sweet data has clearly deteriorated due to Trumps 'prices: the latest Michigan survey has shown that consumers' share expecting unemployment in the coming year has increased for the fifth consecutive month and is now more than double the reading of November 2024 and the highest since 2009, according to a statement.

However, hard data still seems decent. Employers continue to hire at a rapid rate and buyers have not yet convincingly reduced in their expenses, although retail sales are lower than recently planned.

Sometimes the surveys are very negative, but they continue to spend, said Fed president Jerome Powell last week at an event near Washington, DC. People passed through the pandemic and they went to higher inflation at that time.

However, difficult data could get worse. The president of the New York Fed, John Williams, said on Friday at an event in Puerto Rico which he expects to expect that economic growth slows down this year, pushing unemployment and that inflation is accelerating.

Given the combination of the slowdown in labor market growth due to the reduction of immigration and the combined effects of uncertainty and prices, I now expect the growth of real GDP will slow down considerably compared to the pace of recent years, probably a little below 1%, he said.

Better off Americans' expenses have played a key role in maintaining the American economy bursting in recent years, but the recent turbulence at Wall Street, triggered by Trumps prices, is threatened.

The stock market gains of rich consumers maintained the growing economy in 2024 despite the high prices, but the rich will not feel confident enough to continue to spend if this is maintained, Bill Adams, chief economist of the Comerica Bank, wrote in a recent note of analyst.

Larry Fink, general manager of Blackrock, the largest asset manager in the world, said on Friday that the dense fog of uncertainty, triggered by Trumps Tariffs, recalls the global financial crisis of 2008.

We have already seen periods like this before when there have been major structural changes in policies and markets such as the financial crisis, COVVI-19 and inflation up in 2022. We have always been connected with customers, and some of the greatest growth jumps followed, said Fink.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, echoes this feeling, noting Friday after the bank published its latest quarterly gains: the economy is faced with considerable turbulence (including geopolitics), with the potential positive of tax reform and deregulation and potential negatives of tariffs and commercial wars.

There is a measure based on the survey which counts a lot for the Fed: the perception of the prices of the Americans. It is essential because they can be self-realizing if people expect inflation to increase and remain high in the long term, they adjust their expenses accordingly.

So far, this measurement tends in the wrong direction: expectations of inflation rates in the coming year have increased to 6.7% this month, against 5% in March, the highest level since 1981, while expectations for the next five to 10 years increased to 4.4% against 4.1%.

If people lose the faith that inflation will return to normal in the years to come, it would make it extremely difficult for federal monetary policy to fight against inflation.

The story teaches that when higher inflation expectations are rooted, the road to price stability is longer, the labor market is lower and the economic scars are deeper, Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said on Thursday at an event in Dallas.

The expectations of inflation today can be more likely than usual not to be anchored, because consumers have just experienced a high inflation period, leaving many Americans particularly sensitive to high prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/11/economy/us-consumer-sentiment-april/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos