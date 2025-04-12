The UK visa application plummeted according to the strict change of immigration rules.





According to the new home office data, the UK's major visa route has fallen more than a third of a year.

This figure showed a significant decrease in the application of major visa categories, including work, research and family visas that could reflect the effects of strict immigration rules introduced in early 2024.

Since March 2025, an application has been submitted, including 772,200 individuals, and 37 % reduced from almost 12.4 million applications received over the previous 12 months.

The most dramatic decrease in foreign health and caregivers and their families. The application field plunged 78 % from 359,300 in 2023/24 to 80,700 in 2024/25.

This reduction may be due to the ban on overseas caregivers introduced by the previous government.

This data also has a great influence on student dependents. The application of the family members of the sponsor study visa holders a huge decrease of 83 %. The application of the major student applicants itself showed a 11 %slow decrease.

Strict rules, including prohibition of students who bring family stimulus families and significantly increased salary critical values ​​of skilled workers to 38,700, seem to be the main drivers of these important changes in the visa application.

The most dramatic decrease in foreign health and caregivers and their family visa applications (David Angel/Alarmy/PA)

In January 2024, the former government introduced a change by preventing students from bringing their families except for those who study the graduate research course or those who study scholarships supported by the government.

Ben Brindle, a researcher at Oxford University, said:

This was mainly led by the decrease in the application of family members who could not come to the UK.

The major applications of health and medical personnel have also been reduced, and there may be less vacancies and government focus on exploitation in this sector.

But Dr. Brindle said that the number of immigrants employed for health and nursing jobs has fallen less than expected, and as salary thresholds increase, many employers are simply paying more to workers.

However, the decline can also be led by the employer by adapting to the employer threshold by filling the role of the job through another means or not fully filled.

The number of major applicants for experienced workers decreased by 16 % year -on -year, while the dependents were reduced by 13 %.

Dr. Brindle added: However, it is important to remember that the number of people coming to the UK after BREXIT was so high that the application was possible.

Despite this decline, the application of non -EU citizens is much higher than before Breksit. In mid -2012, the total net migration was still much higher than before the Breksit.

The main visa route in the UK is the category of experienced workers, health and care, sponsorship, family, seasonal workers and youth mobility systems.

