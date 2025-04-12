



The status of US dollars as a paradise for world capital is threatened with the development of erratic policies and the increase in trade barriers, warned fund managers.

Friday, the motto fell to a three -year hollow against the euro, extending a slide that started last week after President Donald Trump announced high reciprocal rates on American trade partners.

The movements triggered an alarm among the investors, who warned against a tectonic change for the world economy if the dollar could no longer be invoked to provide refuge during the periods of marketability of the market.

There is 1744473070 A very good argument for the end of the exceptionalism of the US dollar, said Bob Michele, investment director of JPMorgan Asset Management, with 3.6 TN management.

For decades, the relative stability of the US economy has enabled the dollar to operate as the reserve currency of the worlds held by central banks around the world.

This allowed the United States to borrow at low cost and finance twin deficits in the country's current account and its government budget.

But a simultaneous sale in stocks, bonds and the dollar in recent days, caused by the aggressive commercial program of the presidents, underline a loss of confidence in American assets among international investors, said the money directors.

Trumps Chaotic tariff policy compromises the position of the United States as a refuge, said Bert Flossbach, co-founder and investment director of Flossbach von Storch, the largest independent asset manager of Germanys.

The United States could certainly lead to increased use of policy in the world economy, said Brad Setser, a scholarship holder of the foreign relations council.

Edward Fishman, author of Chokepoints, a book on American economic war, said that in addition to Trumps prices, the presidents threaten the rule of law and that the independence of the FEDs could also damage the attraction of money.

He predicted that over time, this could lead to a passage to a multipolar system in which the currencies, including the euro, play a more important role.

The dollar crisis is particularly unusual because global financial stress generally strengthens currency, because investors rush to dollar assets such as the US Treasury obligations which are perceived as shelters.

Economists have also said that the currency of any country that imposed imports should be strengthened.

Mike Riddell, director of the fixed income portfolio at Fidelity International, said that the recent longer net decision in the longer -term public bond yields, associated with a lower US dollar, looks like a good old capital.

However, the economic advisers to the American president in the past have highlighted the costs provided with a strong dollar.

Stephen Miran, president of the Trumps Council of Economic Advisers, argued before the inauguration of the presidents that the status in dollars as a global reserve currency had artificially inflated the exchange rate, undermining the global competitiveness of American manufacturing.

Economists have challenged Mirans' argument and raised concerns that his reasoning could lead the Trump administration to take other measures to depress the value of the dollar.

Michael Krautzberger, World CIO of fixed income at Allianz Global Investors, said: the more the conflict degenerates, people think, what might be the next steps?

