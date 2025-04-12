MASTERS 2025 TEE TIMES: Full Group and British Starting Time for the third round in Augusta Nationalal | Golf news





The groupization and tea Times for the third round of the 89th Masters Tournament were held at the Augusta National Golf Club in the Ogger Star of Georgia.

Justin Rose brought a one -shot lead through Bryson Dechambeau on weekends. World NO 2 Rory Mcilroy saw more stroke in a bundle, seized that it would complete the Career Grand Slam.

MCILROY joined 6 people by Corey Conners in Canada with Matt Mccarty, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and World NO 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory Mcilroy claimed the master's leader board and ranked second in the third round pair and TEE TIMES.

Unless mentioned; All time bst; X represents an amateur

1450 Tom Kim (Small)

1500 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jordan Spies

1510 STEPHEN JAEGER (GER), Max Greyserman

1520 Danny Willett (ENG), JT Poston

1530 Jon Rahm (SPA), Zach Johnson

Defensive Champion Scottie Scheffler

1540 Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

1550 Denny McCarthy, JJ spaun

1610 Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

1620 Brian Campbell, byeong Hun an (kor)

1330

1640 Sahith theegala, Davis Thompson

Some of the biggest names in the game are looking back at the Tiger Woods 16th Hole Chip for 20 years at the legendary event, trying to share where they were when they happened and explain how hard it was.

1650 MATTZPATRICK (ENG), Wyndham Clark

1700 Nick Taylor (can), Daniel Berger

1710 TOM HOGE, MAX HOMA

1730 Harris English, Min Woo Lee (AUS)

1740 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (COL)

1750 Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

1800 Davis Riley, Michael Kim

1810 Xander Schauffare, Tommy Fleetwood

1820 Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1830 Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Hidei Matsyama (JPN)

1850 Jason Day (from), sungjae in (kor)

1900 RASMUS HOJGAARD ​​(Den), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

1910 Scottie School

1920 Matt Mccarty, Shane Lowry (IRE)

1930 Rory Mcilroy (NI), Corey Conners (Can)

1940 Justin Rosse (1), Brushone DeEAMBEAU

Image: Bryson Dechambeau will play with Master Leader Justin Rose on Sunday.

SKY SPORTS GOLF will showcase a record time live coverage at the 2025 competition, including more measures for the last two rounds of the previous year.

As a result of the new coverage of the year, the Masters build up show is held ahead of the overall coverage at 5 pm on the weekend, and all works until the end of the game.

SKY SPORTS+ On SKY Q and SKY Glass offer a lot of bonus feeds and can follow the progress of the player through the famous layout of Augusta, including Augusta's famous layouts.

Who will win the master? See live on SKY SPORTS all weeks. Live coverage in the second round starts with a major group at 2 pm Friday SKY SPORTS GOLF.

