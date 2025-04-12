



Muscat, Oman (AP) Iran and the United States will take more negotiations next week on the Teherans nuclear program in Teherans, Iranian state television published on Saturday at the end of the first series of talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

US officials have not made any immediate comments on talks. However, Irans' state diffuser revealed that the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi briefly spoke together the first time that the two nations have done since the Obama administration.

Tehran probably accelerated his public announcement before a possible Trump article on social networks. But declaring that the two parties spoke face to face even if it briefly suggests that the negotiations went well, even on Iranian state television, which has long been controlled by hard lines. Araghchi announced that the next round would take place on Saturday April 19.

This first series of talks started around 3:30 p.m. premises. The two parties spoke for more than two hours in a place at the outskirts of Muscat, Omans Capital, ending the talks around 5:50 p.m. local time. The convoy believing that Witkoff returned to Muscat before disappearing in traffic in a neighborhood that houses the United States Embassy.

The challenges of negotiations could not be higher for the two nations approaching half a century of enmity. Trump has repeatedly threatened to trigger air strikes targeting the Irans nuclear program if an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are increasingly warning that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

The discussions took place on Saturday afternoon in Oman

The journalists of the Associated Press saw a convoy which should bring Witkoff to leave the Omanes foreign ministry on Saturday afternoon, then accelerate on the outskirts of Muscat. The convoy entered a complex and a few minutes later, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei wrote on the social platform X that the indirect talks had started.

Thereafter, Araghchi described Reunion as constructive for Iranian State television, with four cycles of messages exchanged during the indirect part.

Neither we nor the other side are interested in unsuccessful negotiations, what are called talks for talks, waste of time or exhausting negotiations, he said. The two parties, including the Americans, said that their objective was also to reach an agreement as soon as possible. However, it will certainly not be an easy task.

That the two men spoke face to face satisfied with a request from the Americans. Trump and Witkoff both described talks as direct.

I think our position begins with the dismantling of your program. This is our position today, Witkoff told Wall Street Journal before his trip. This does not mean, by the way, that on the sidelines was not going to find other ways to find compromises between the two countries.

He added: where our red line will be, there cannot be an armament of your nuclear capacity.

Araghchi, however, sought to minimize the meeting as a brief initial conversation, greetings and polite exchanges likely to avoid drawing anger from the authentic in Iran.

Badr al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who commissioned between the two parties, said that the countries aimed to conclude a fair and restrictive agreement.

I would like to thank my two colleagues for this commitment, which took place in a friendly atmosphere conducive to the puncture of points of view and finally to peace, security and global stability, al-Busaidi wrote on X. We will continue to work together and to lead additional efforts to help arrive at this objective.

The sanctions are distributed and enrichment remain the main problems

Although the American team can offer relief of sanctions to the economy of Irans, it is not clear how Iran will be willing to concede. Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran could only maintain a small stock of uranium enriched at 3.67%. Today, the stock of Tehrans could allow it to build several nuclear weapons if it chooses it and it has material enriched up to 60%, at a short technical stage of the levels of arms quality. Judging by negotiations since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the agreement in 2018, Iran will likely ask to continue to enrich uranium up to at least 20%.

One thing he will not do is to give up his program entirely. This makes the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for a so-called Libyan solution in which you are going, exploding the facilities, dismantling all the equipment, under American supervision, an inwisable American execution.

The Iranians, notably Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held what happened to fire the Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was killed with his own weapon by rebels in the raising of the 2011 Arab Spring, as a warning of what can happen when you trust in the United States.

The writer Associated Press Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage of the New York Corporation Carnegie and the Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Additional APP coverage of the nuclear landscape: https://apnews.com/projects/the-new-nuclear-landscape/

