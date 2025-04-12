IM Super Super: The number of British tourists visiting us among Trump's policies and investigations | Travel





After the backpacker REBECCA BURKE was arrested and closed for almost three weeks by US immigration officials, she began to urge people not to travel to the United States.

The British seemed to have decreased 14.3% in March compared to the same month in March.

Analysts insist that Donald Trumps are deceiving Americans, and the report on deportation may have had a cold effect on traveling to the United States. However, in March, Deep can be an early warning of a bigger fall in summer because tourists usually book a public holiday a few months ago.

David Edwards, founder of the scattered cloud travel consulting, said most travel will be booked.

But if there is little global trade, international business trips will be small. Business travel is booked in a much shorter time, so if you have uncertainty, your business trip can be hit faster.

It is difficult for a travel company to analyze because Easter moves on the calendar. Can a decline in comparison simply affect the Easter vacation in March 2024? Edwards is unlikely to have a 16%decline compared to March 2019, when the figures of the US National Travel and Tourism Office were Easter on April 21 and Trump had a greater decline compared to March 2019, when his first term was over.

Travelers from other countries seemed to avoid the US, which was 17 percent from the previous year, with Western European visitors who stayed at least overnight in the United States in March. Germany visitors decreased 28.2% compared to 2024 and Spanish people decreased 24.6%. Overall, travel to the United States has decreased 11.6%. The UK residents consist of 3.9 million visitors to the United States.

Donald Trump's protectionist investigations are concerned that tourists feel less welcome in the United States. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

TTG, a travel industry magazine, released a poll last week and thought that two -thirds of the travel agency, which had been contacted, had a recession, but only 12%of the operators did not affect the business. The demand for hotel rooms in the United States can also be inferior. JAN FREITAG, a national director of Costar, which tracks hotel rooms, said the strong dollar decreased by 8 percent in 2024.

So, since the investigation is in progress, I was worried that IM SUPER will continue to travel below 2019. If you say that you are deceiving us, you will have a tariff that the investigation is not so welcome because you have surplus.

According to a study by Visitbritain in 2022, the international traveler's ranking is a place where the destination is the second most important factor in choosing a vacation.

The British backpacker, Rebecca Burke, was locked for almost three weeks by US immigration officials. Photo: Francesca Jones/The Observer

After the promotion of tourists, including Germany and Australians, the British and German governments have updated travel advice to warn them of danger. The incident can also harm the charm of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the late -outing stage is entirely up to the late -out stage at the 2028 US and Los Angeles Olympics, Freitag said.

If you are a German father with two boys next year, it will be a big deal next year if you want to show the World Cup. I can use pop to airfare and hotels. I will not take the danger. Not everyone thinks so, but perhaps some will probably.

Clare Collins, co -founder and chief operating officer of CT Business Travel, said he was expected to reduce his leisure travel to the United States in the summer, but it did not yet affect business trips.

She hasn't had a dramatic impact on business trips, but she can change in two weeks, she said. In my opinion [in] Long -term leisure markets will choose to spend money elsewhere.

Edwards says that in March, if the dip turns into a major drop in British travelers, some airlines can start cutting the route, EDWARDS said. This can affect the British economy.

The British travel industry has been recovered mainly in a powerful dollar that is mainly in London and Paris, which makes the hotel more cheaper in London and Paris because it has been mainly flocked to Europe.

Edwards said Europeans would not be convinced that the United States was a welcome place to visit. Similarly, how welcomed Americans to go to Europe this year?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2025/apr/12/im-super-worried-fewer-uk-tourists-visiting-us-amid-trumps-policies-and-rhetoric The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos