Investors care about an American exodus as treasury bills and the dollar decline





Merchants work on the New York Stock Exchange Prosecutor's Office (NYSE) in the New York financial district on March 4, 2025.

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty images

The April sale for the financial markets was wider and more volatile than typical withdrawals, fueling the concern of aggressive and constantly evolving commercial policy, DC could damage the financial position of the United States in the long term

The S&P 500 has now dropped by 5.4% since the price announcement of President Donald Trump on April 2, with daily movements that make uncomfortable comparisons with infamous financial periods like 2008 and 1987. The decline in the last seven days of negotiation comes after the stock market has already had a rocky start for 2025, and other major American classes of the United States have also started to slip Dollar and trasurys.

“The big point to remember this year, the presidency of Trump, everything that has happened, is that there is a rotation of the United States and of course, it has become vicious now with yields linked to the end and the fall of the dollar, it became history. But this exodus started well before the day of the release. … Us is the Bubble.

Large swings on the stock market are alone, but Wall Street pros are becoming more and more concerned with the movements of the currency markets and obligations. Treasurys and the dollar generally benefit from security flight environments, a function of the historic financial force of the United States.

But Friday, the drop in prices for bonds pushed the yield of the treasury to 10 years of reference briefly greater than 4.5%, against 3.99% a week earlier. Meanwhile, the Ice US Dollar index has reached its lowest level in three years. The greenback has experienced particularly clear drops against safety coins like the Japanese Yen and the Swiss franc, as well as the Euro.

“The market re -evaluates the structural attractiveness of the dollar as a global world reserve currency and undergoes a process of rapid dedollarization. Nowhere is more obvious than the continuous and combined collapse in the currency and the market for American bonds, as this week, the strategist of Deutsche Bank, George Saravelos, said customers on Friday.

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

The dollar has reached its lowest level since 2022 Friday, according to a popular measure.

A blow to confidence?

To a certain extent, some of the rapid movements of the financial markets can be mechanical, feeding on each other. For example, the drop in US stocks and bonds can drop out of the dollar simply because foreign investors now need the greenback.

But the size and scope of the movements suggest that something deeper can change, and that there are investors who actively turn away from the United States

“Normally, when you see big price increases, I expected the dollar to increase. The fact that the dollar is falling at the same time that I think I will give more credibility to the history of investors who changes,” the president of Minneapolis Fed, Neel Kashkari on “Squawk Box” said on Friday.

The same reflection process could be at stake on the bond market, because foreign governments and other institutions are generally major American treasure holders. Gennadiy Goldberg, head of the American TD Securities strategy, told CNBC that he had not seen direct evidence that foreign investors pour out treasury bills, but fear alone is sufficient to move the market.

“The markets are very confidently focused. Even the perception that foreign investors try to move away from the treasury markets can trigger a fairly large panic,” said Goldberg.

Economic impacts

These movements are not only an abstraction of the financial markets, but can have a real economic impact. One problem is that companies with significant foreign sales activities could see their products taken in the cross fires of the global commercial dispute. An anti-American feeling could also become a problem if the dead end continues.

“Many of our large companies with major brands abroad are being discriminated against [against] … We have a big image problem right now, “the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink,” Squawk in the street “said on Friday.

The increase in treasury yields also obscured the prospects for the American government's spending and, by extension, economic growth. Higher yields mean that the American government will have more interest in any debt it restores or the problems of new expenses, exacerbating concerns about the federal deficit.

“The level of equilibrium of sustainable American budgetary deficits is lower.

The possibility of another inflation thrust. Although recent readings have become relatively cool, they do not reflect the pricing announcements of April. The latest consumers' survey of the University of Michigan has shown that Americans are concerned about a peak inflation linked to prices.

Inflation is not only worrying in itself, but it also limits options for the federal reserve, which will hesitate to reduce interest rates when consumer prices increase.

“This is what will follow, and it is an inflation motivated by prices.” And all these speeches on the lever take place and the sale of banks and if the Chinese sell or not and all these other things, it is just an accelerator on the biggest movement here. “

Michael Bloom of CNBC contributed the reports.

