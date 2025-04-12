Real estate in banks and the United Kingdom learns how to live carefully.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

British banks do not like to talk about commercial real estate. Office, sleeves and industrial buildings left a big loss during the financial crisis. But behavior says bigger than words, and the lending agency has been quiet in this sector in recent months. It will be a good news for executives who protested that the real estate company's investors and the situation are not as bad as the situation.

According to the British bank data, unprecedented loans from British banks and financial institutions increased almost 10 % from 12 months to February and increased from 177 billion won. It was the fastest growth rate in the previous year in at least 10 years and surpassed loan growth in other sectors of the economy. The data of the largest bank collected by the UK finance, likewise, has shown that loans have increased rapidly.

After years of recession, this is twice as encouraged for real estate companies. The rise in borrowing is increasing appetite for transactions and investments. Similarly, sufficient credit supply is a relieved sign that a capital provider believes that real estate groups claim that the industry has turned the corner.

It was a slog. The fear that the workforce was forever far away was alleviated, but interest rates began to fall and the value of real estate touched the floor. In 2008, banks, such as NATWEST and LLOYDS, which are burned by bad loans, are no longer worrying about the fall of real estate prices if they are becoming more and more passionate. It is necessary to resolve the gap between the asset evaluation of the listed groups such as the Great Portland Estates and the British Land, but the voting of trust can be helpful.

In other words, it is not clear how much this loan rupture reflects the actual excitement of the lender or the best of the bad property. After all, the surge in real estate lending was consistent with subtle demand elsewhere. Overall loans to non -financial companies rose to less than 3 % from February to February, and decreased in several sectors, including retail, construction and accommodation and food services.

Most British banks want to be in the expansion mode, but it's hard to do when many potential borrowers are too nervous to take risks. Increasing demand for real estate loans is better than a good profit, but high capital requirements and intense competition have a big limit on how big boosts can be.

In the case of a real estate company, it would be better to feel it. However, given each starting point, most bank evaluations are higher than the asset business as net assets. The surge in loans is more likely to be more beneficial to borrowers than lenders.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/142c605d-424b-4ef2-ab5d-1b7e150bbe40 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos