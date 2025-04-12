



The traditional gathering of former secretaries of the Treasury to welcome a newly hit in the fold is generally a light and pleasant affair. But when the group summoned this month, President Trumps Trumps Day Day, the tone was surprisingly serious.

The dinner, organized by the former secretary of the Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin, took place at a time of tumult for the American economy. The president had upset the world trade with punishing prices on the allies and adversaries, and the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was at the center of the latter, defending a policy that many in the room considered an economic professional fault.

The atmosphere was dark, said W. Michael Blumenthal, 99, who led the Treasury department in the Carter administration and was present.

Mr. Bessent was in a hurry on the strategy behind the prices and the impact they would have on the economy, according to Mr. Blumenthal and other people familiar with dinner. Sometimes Mr. Bessent raised his voice when his predecessors confronted him with the approach of Mr. Trumps.

He has not only smiled, recalls Mr. Blumenthal. There he must defend him.

The list of guests included Robert E. Rubin, Henry M. Paulson, Lawrence H. Summers, Timothy F. Geithner and Jack Lew. Former Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, was traveling to Australia and did not attend, said a spokesperson.

The Treasury Department refused to comment on dinner, and Mr. Bessent refused to comment on this article.

The bumpy reception reflected Mr. Bessents the first months in what could be the most difficult work in Washington. Wall Street praised his appointment in the hope that he would be a moderation voice that could temper Mr. Trumps' instincts to lobs dispersion rates in the world.

Now, Mr. Bessent, 62, is at the center of a ugly trade war with China which, according to economists, could revive inflation and cause a global recession. According to most of the measures, the American economy was the strongest in the world when Mr. Trump took office in January, leading certain analysts to describe the actions of presidents as a historic self-inflicted injury similar to football marking a goal against his own team.

This is one of the biggest objectives of diplomacy, economy and trade that I think we have ever done, said David Autor, a MIT economist.

Before joining the administration, Mr. Bessent had expressed his own doubts about the prices. But Mr. Trumps, protectionist commercial instincts are notoriously difficult for Corral.

As a former hedge fund manager who founded Key Square Group, Mr. Bessent wrote in a letter to investors last year that he was skeptical about prices: the prices are inflationary and strengthened the dollar barely a good starting point for an American industrial renaissance.

But as secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Bessent had to remain publicly near the position of pro-taleor administrations. He now maintains that prices will not be an inflationist but will rather inflict a single price adjustment to the economy.

Some of his comments raised the eyebrows. After China responded to Mr. Trumps' prices by imposing higher levies on American products, Mr. Bessent minimized the potential impact on the American economy, what? In its opinion, the United States is holding the upper hand, because China depends on exports to America.

Two days later, Beijing retaliated with even more rigid samples, degenerating the economic struggle between the largest economies in the world and sending tremors through the financial markets.

While the markets have suffered their worst routing for years, Mr. Bessent suggested that people close to retirement probably do not pay much attention to the drop in the value of their nest eggs.

The Americans who want to retire at the moment, the Americans who have put aside for years in their savings accounts, I think they do not look at the daily fluctuations of what is happening, he said that on the NBC meet the press last Sunday.

The National Democratic Committee seized Mr. Bessents said that the economy is quite good, noting that the stock market was shining.

Mr. Bessent was plunged into a somewhat uncomfortable position since the administrative trade agenda was more aggressive than most of the experts planned.

Trump imposed prices on almost all countries, including at least 145% levies from Chinese imports. The measures have sent diving shares, stretched the bond market and leads economists to increase their chances of recession.

Some best republican legislators, including Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, have also opposed the prices. Mr. Cruz warned the last episode of his podcast according to which the prices are consumers' taxes.

It's terrible for America, he said. This would destroy jobs here at home and make real damage to the American economy if we had prices everywhere.

Mr. Bessent managed to moderate Mr. Trumps' approach, to some extent. During a trip to Mar-A-Lago last Sunday to inform the president of volatility, Mr. Bessent persuaded him to stop the so-called reciprocal rates on dozens of countries and start trade negotiations with these nations. Upon his return, Mr. Bessent, who argued that he was mainly focused on tax policy, said that he played a leading role in commercial negotiations.

Friday evening, the administration published a rule that seemed to exempt smartphones, computers, semiconductors and other electronics from most presidents punishing prices on China, giving technological companies like Apple and Dell a stay.

However, the deepening of the confrontation with China suggested that there will be more volatility while Mr. Bessent engages in debates with Peter Navarro, Mr. Trumps Commercial Advisor, and Howard Larnick, the Secretary of Commerce, who advised a more athletic approach.

The best part is that he can be there as an advisor, said Marlene Jupiter, who worked with Mr. Bessent for five years when he directed Bessent Capital. She said that her in -depth knowledge of the markets should help calm investors who were nervous about commercial uncertainty, but I don't know how much Trump listens or does not listen to.

The incapacity of the secretary of the Treasury to remember Mr. Trump more effectively has dismayed certain investors.

In the sense that I am disappointed with Bessent, it is that Mnuchin and Cohn have never let him go so far, said Spencer T. Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management, a designing fund from New York. Mr. Mnuchin, as secretary of the Treasury, and Gary Cohn, as director of the National Economic Council, were two economic advisers to Mr. Trumps First Mandate who warned him against the overcuilization of prices.

The reason why the markets were interested in Bessent, added Mr. Hakimian, it is because they saw him as Mnuchin 2.0 A traditional Wall Street guy who would not let him arrive.

Mark Sobel, who served in the Treasury Department for nearly four decades, noted that Mr. Bessent was recognized for having reduced reciprocal rates but raised questions about how he justified them publicly.

It will be difficult for Americans to see it as a credible and serious economic spokesperson given comments such as prices and stockings have been the strategy from the start, or citizens should not worry about the daily fluctuations of the stock market when their 401 (K) are of Tanking, said Sobel.

In the end, however, the final decisions concerning the prices will be with Mr. Trump.

While the secretary of the Treasury is an economic official of seniormost in administration, the president is the captain of any team, said R. Glenn Hubbard, former deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury Department. Everything that the secretary of the Treasury said must be on the same wavelength as the president.

During dinner with Mr. Bessent, the former secretaries offered encouragement, advice and historical prospects in the midst of their concerns concerning the policies of Mr. Trumps, said people familiar with the case.

In an exchange, Mr. Summers, who served in the Clinton administration, said pointed stories about George Shultz, who was appointed secretary of the Treasury by President Richard M. Nixon in 1972 and resisted his boss to finance universities and using the internal returned service to audit political enemies.

In a recent article on social networks, Summers said that if he was still in the government, he would have resigned from the analysis that the Trump administration had produced to support his pricing plan.

Mr. Blumenthal said that he wanted Mr. Bessen luck in a more complicated job when what is best for the country is different from what the president wants.

He added that, traditionally, the welcoming meals were light on political discussions or the advice of the veterans of the Treasury.

This time was a very special opportunity, said Blumenthal.

Ana Swanson contributed to reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/12/us/politics/bessent-trump-treasury-tariffs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos