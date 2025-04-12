The UK driver is a brace for luxury British car price highings.





When the global tariff war increases the cost of honor, the driver who wants to buy a luxury car face pays thousands of dollars.

For US drivers, some of the Ferrari cars built in Maranello, Italy, have already become 10 % more expensive after Donald Trump imposes higher tariffs on all foreign cars.

Concerns about the UK and the world's high -end vehicle lovers are much more expensive for Rolls Royce or Aston Martin to buy if the global trade war is not over.

SCOTT Sherwood, an independent analyst of supercars and luxury car brands, said that the price of high -end Marques will increase for consumers other than the United States because automakers try to spread financial hits on the entire market and customer base.

Inevitably, the price will inevitably increase. Sherwood added that there is a high possibility of job losses on both sides of the Atlantic.

This week, the US President announced a 90 -day suspension of the so -called mutual tariffs on trade partners, except for China. However, there are 25 %of all foreign car imports, except for several exemptions for vehicles over Canada, Mexico and over 25 years old.

The UK's auto industry depends greatly on European exports, but one of the six shipments is going to the United States and is still exposed to tariffs because it is the largest market of luxury brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley and MCLAREN.

The JLR has stopped all of the car shipments to the United States for a month, and Ferrari announced that the price of some models has increased by 10 %. Aston Martin also said he wanted to deliver some of the tariffs to consumers.

Another British British brand, Morgan Motor, plans to deliver about half of the tariff costs to US consumers, which costs 10 percent more than $ 85,000 and four models.

According to the Institute for Public Polic Policy Research, more than 25,000 direct jobs in the US automobile manufacturing industry can be in danger if US exports fall.

The luxury brand has already taken action before the tariff to minimize the impact, but the damage depends on the capacity of the company's price, cash location and cost reduction.

Those close to Aston Martin said the company visited all the shares that landed in the United States in March and minimized delivery in April to avoid stops. In addition to the cost reduction, the margin of custom proposals will be higher.

To solve the weak cash position, the company announced plans to raise more than 12 million people through additional investments in the Formula 1 racing team and further investments by the chairman Lawrence Stroll.

However, Aston Martin is still expected to record 30 million people for the total interests as a result of 25 % tariffs. Analysts estimated 30 million people in 2025 and taxes.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Aston Martin's Adrian Hallmark, said in a recent interview that a slight risk of planning is expected and containment is built in. This now makes us more strict, but we have not fundamentally change our guidelines or predictions as a result of tariffs.

Ferrari told investors that the price of the Ferrari 296, SF90 and ROMA families will remain the same. In other words, the company and dealers are likely to absorb overall tariff costs. But other models seem to be due to a 10 %price increase.

Nevertheless, powerful luxury brands such as Ferrari will be better than others because they are willing to pay 10 % more for their vehicles.

Does Sherwood really want Ferrari, which is not built in Mara Nello?

Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

