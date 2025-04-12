Life in Shanghai, in the commercial capital of Chinas, continues, but the anti-US feels harden | China





Thursday morning in Shanghai, while buyers filled the luxury shopping centers and the delivery drivers whistled in the winding streets at a dizzying speed, the financiers pushed a cautious sigh of relief. Overnight, US President Donald Trump had canceled the course, announcing a 90-day break on his so-called reciprocal rates of up to 50% for dozens of countries. Although China has not obtained such a stay instead, the sample on Chinese products has been increased to 145%, the temporary yield of normal commercial channels has shown that Chinese businessmen were not lost.

The announcement of punitive prices on the countries of Southeast Asia has risked closing the roads that Chinese companies have used since its first mandate to bypass its samples.

Since 2017, thanks to the prices on Chinese products, the share of Chinese exports for the United States has increased from around 20% to less than 15%. But a large part of this trade has simply been reinstalled in third countries, because Chinese companies settle in places with cheaper labor costs and easier access to the American market.

Chinese foreign external investment in the Anase countries reached $ 24 billion in 2023, compared to less than $ 10 billion in 2017. Several of the major Chinese solar companies have moved manufacturing in Southeast Asia. Thus, despite the fact that solar panels in China are practically non -existent on the American market, 80% of USS solar panels come from Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. Next week, President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia during his first trip abroad this year.

Cutting these countries the ability to export to the United States would inflict more real economic pain in Chinese companies than bilateral prices could never. Thus, in Shanghai, the commercial capital of Chinas, a return to a closely American-Chinese trade war, although always undesirable, is a comfort.

But on the ideological front, the atmosphere in China hardens on the loan of the taxation of tariffs of 145%. The state media and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a clip by former American president Ronald Reagan describing prices in 1987. On X, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, traveled the United States, displaying a meme of Make America once again larger increased from $ 50 to $ 77.

The most revealing propaganda was the resurfacing of a video clip by the former Chinese chief Mao Zedong of 1953. As for the duration of the duration of this war, we are not those who can decide, says Mao. No matter how long this war will last, we will never give in, he said to applause.

Mao referred to the Korean War, a conflict that we remember in China as an era when China has successfully resisted in the United States thanks to Chinese support in North Korea. But in 2025, combative rhetoric was applied to the trade war, in which China promised to fight until the end. With suggestions by influential commentators that China could suspend cooperation with the United States on fentanyl control as reprisals for prices, some compare the present moment to opium wars, which have been fought for an uncompromising mixture of opiates and anger against commercial imbalances as in 2025.

Ren Yi, an influential commentator who writes under the name of President Rabbit, wrote on Thursday: trade war is a war of public opinion, public feeling and information that China should adopt a state of tension in wartime in terms of public opinion, and all sectors should move in a direction and an objective. This problem is by no means a joke.

There is a disturbing feeling that the American-Chinese relationship could still get worse. Thursday, in a largely symbolic decision, China said it would limit the importation of Hollywood films. Chinas prices on American products were increased on Friday at 125%on Friday. Six American companies were added to the list of unreliable entities in Beijing, restricting their ability to do business in China.

The discussion on Chinese social media, massaged by censors to ensure that only the most nationalist comments are important, are full of challenge and bombing. A meme joked by saying that winning the new slogan should be MCGA again returning China.

But some commentators have warned against nationalism crawling on the Chinese side. In a recent essay published in the Chinese media, Zheng Yongnian, professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Shenzhen, wrote: We must not underestimate the vitality of the American society. The vitality of the United States has never been in government, but in society and capital.

There are still a large number of people in the domestic media, especially social media, who feel like they have won, Zheng wrote. It is very dangerous. If this happens, we will be confused by the West and we will ultimately make strategic errors.

Offline, some fear, that without the spread of trade to keep the United States and China in cooperative terms, the reasons for avoiding more dangerous conflicts, such as the war in the Taiwan Strait or the Southern China Sea, become less convincing.

