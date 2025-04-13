Iran and the United States agree to continue nuclear talks after the first indirect round | Iran





Iran and the United States finished a first series of opening indirect talks in Oman designed to prevent the nuclear program from the armament of Irans. In a sign that discussions on a joint program had gone well, they agreed to meet again on April 19.

Ventilation would have come if Donald Trump had demanded the complete dismantling of the Civil Irans nuclear program, which Iran is not ready to contemplate. Iran insists that it only pursues a civil nuclear program, but Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the previous nuclear agreement saying that the Teheran regime was looking for a nuclear weapon.

It seems that it is resolved to continue an updated version of the agreement.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that talks had been constructive and maintained in a calm and respectful environment without lively words exchanged.

The two parties do not want to speak to speak and waste time, and want to conclude an agreement as quickly as possible. The two parties have shown a commitment to advance these talks until we reach a favorable affair, he added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Omans acted as a mediator in Muscat talks, shuttle between Araghchi and prevails over diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff admitted that he had no technical expertise on civilian nuclear disarmament programs, but Trump implicitly trusted his judgment.

Witkoff also said that discussions had taken place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. It is likely that the next series of talks will not be held in Muscat, but Oman will retain the role of shuttle between the two negotiation teams in separate parts.

It is understood that the two diplomats had a brief exchange at the end of the process, but it was described as not a negotiation in its own right.

An Iranian condition for talks was that there would be no direct talks with the United States while Iran is under American economic sanctions.

But what was more important for the Iranian part is whether Witkoff would demand that Iran completely stop the enrichment of uranium and put an end to its civil nuclear program. Trump’s requirements could demand that Iran stop supporting militant groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Witkoff has mapped a program apparently similar to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but this will also have to tackle the fact that since 2018, Iran has amassed a large stock of uranium enriched at 60%, a purity greater than what is necessary for a civil nuclear program.

The next series of conferences should suit how to do without this stock and how Iran will allow the reintroduction of an independent inspection regime. The United Nations nuclear weapons inspection, the IAEA, has seen its cameras extinct in the key nuclear sites of Irans on successive occasions, which makes it almost impossible to know what Iran produces.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, must be in Iran next week, but it is not clear if it is still working in tandem with the small and relatively inexperienced American negotiation team.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Omans, Badr al-Busaidi, said that he was proud to have organized the talks in Muscat and to have mediated. He said the objective was a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared objective of concluding a just and restrictive agreement.

I would like to thank my two colleagues for this commitment which took place in a friendly atmosphere conducive to the Commission of view and finally to peace, security and regional and global stability. We will continue to work together and put other efforts to help arrive at this goal, he added.

A copy of the newspaper of the Iranian daily Etemaaad shows a composite image of Araghchi and the American envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff on Saturday. Photography: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA

Sina Tossi, a senior member of the Center for International Policy, said the result reports progress. A probable framework is probably now on the table, centered on any weapon and sanctions.

Toosi added: the two parties were likely to seem positive today, even with format and agenda talks, because they currently need negotiations to continue.

But without real progress, this lasting dynamic in past discussions will probably not last so long this time.

Ryan Costello, director of policies of the National Iranian American Council, said that the parties had authorized a low bar today.

He said: Now it is important for the United States and Iran to isolate the apparent positive environment of the negotiations of those who want to sabotage a movement towards an agreement.

Each side should exercise restraint. For the United States, this could mean returning military threats. President Trump will also have to ensure that Israel does not come back behind the administrations and undertakes provocative measures that could derail negotiations, including sabotage, as we saw in 2021.

For Iran, report a greater opening to direct negotiations and stop warning from arms options can help develop the momentum and put a breakthrough at hand.

With the Iranian economy in free fall and Iranians suffering from energy, the president of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian, has always favored talks with the United States as a means of escaping the cage of sanctions, but he faced the resistance of the wealthy parliamentarians and the parts of the group around the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On February 7, Khamenei said that experience has shown that it was not rational, intelligent or honorable to speak with Trump, a judgment that Pezeshkian said he had no choice but to accept.

But the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs supporting talks convinced Khamenei that his regime, already weakened by the reverse in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, could collapse unless it is negotiating. Trump also threatened to give Israel the freedom to bomb Irans' nuclear sites.

To preserve the dignity of Irans, Khamenei insisted that the initial talks are at least indirect, but there will be pressure on the American side to allow direct talks. The two countries broke up official diplomatic relations after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Pezeshkian, in order to talk about Trump's transactional language, said this week: His Excellency [Khamenei] Has no opposition to American investor investors in Iran. American investors: come and invest.

Trump, too, gave way both in his rhetoric and perhaps his requests, saying on Friday: I don't ask for much; They cannot have a nuclear weapon, adding: I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be a great wonderful and happy country. Trump and Witkoff also really need a diplomatic breakthrough since their peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine have so far been abject. Another war in the Middle East is fiercely resisted by the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu said this week that an agreement would only work if Irans nuclear installations were exploded, under American supervision of the American execution. He also called for a Libya style agreement, a reference to the voluntary voluntary dismantling of Muammar Kadhafis of his nuclear program under international supervision. But Iran feels that Netanyahu loses its influence on Trump on the nuclear file.

The Vice Minister of Irans Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, which is involved in parallel talks with European leaders, said: if the American part does not raise unrelevant problems and requests and puts aside threats and intimidation, there is a good possibility of reaching an agreement. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in dialogue and interaction based on mutual respect, and any intimidation and coercion is unacceptable in our opinion.

Araghchi, a veteran of the 2015 talks who holds a doctorate in political thought from the University of Kent, is accompanied by a technical team.

Iran, which has the reputation of being an exhaustive and exhausting negotiator, knows that it is working on a deadline of two months, according to European officials, because the United Kingdom, Germany and France must point out by the end of July if they will repress UN sanctions against Tehran. The option of replicating these sanctions, which was lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, will expire on October 18.

