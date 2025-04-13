The man was expanded by mistake to El Salvador “living and secure”, it is said





A man who was wrongly expelled from the state of Maryland to a mega-jail in Salvador is “living and secure,” an American official told a judge.

The update on the fate of Kilmar Abrego Garcia occurred a few days after the Supreme Court decided that the Trump administration should facilitate its release and return to the United States.

“I understand, based on official reports of our embassy in San Salvador, which Garcia takes place in the center of confinement of terrorism in El Salvador,” said Michael Kozak, head of the State Department.

President Donald Trump is expected to sit on Monday with his counterpart in El Salvador, where he sent more than 200 migrants alleging that they were gang members.

The American government has conceded that Mr. Garcia was expelled due to an “administrative error”, although it also claims that it is a member of the Gang MS-13, that its lawyer denies.

He was one of the 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadoran, the Trump administration, was expelled last month at the famous Center for Terrorism (CECOC) in El Salvador as part of an arrangement between the two countries.

“He is alive and secure in this establishment,” added Mr. Kozak on Saturday.

An immigration judge had granted Mr. Garcia, a Salvadoran, legal protection against expulsion in 2019.

Trump's administration fought against Mr. Garcia's aid to return to the United States and argued that Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis exceeded her authority when she ordered the action.

However, the United States Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, weighed this week on the case and unanimously supported the order to help facilitate its release.

On Friday, judge Xinis ordered the Trump administration to provide him with daily updates to the measures taken to bring Mr. Garcia to the United States.

In court documents, Mr. Garcia's lawyers accused the US government of having tried to “delay, obscure and flout judicial orders, while a man's life and security are in danger”.

Mr. Garcia, 29, entered the United States illegally in adolescence of El Salvador. In 2019, he was arrested with three other men from Maryland and owned by the federal immigration authorities.

He subsequently obtained protection against expulsion on the grounds that he could be at risk of persecution against local gangs in his country of origin.

Trump told journalists this week that if the Supreme Court said “bringing someone, I would”.

“I respect the Supreme Court,” he said.

His meeting with the president of the Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele, is expected to take place on Monday in the White House.

In an article on his Truth social platform, Trump said that he was looking forward to him and thanked Bukele for accepting “some of the most violent extraterrestrial enemies in the world” – referring to those who are expelled as “barbarians”.

“Their future depends on President B and his government,” said Trump. “They will not threaten or threaten our citizens again!”

