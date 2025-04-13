



California national forests are literally on the Cup block following Trump administrations on April 5, the order to immediately widen wood production in the United States.

Last week, US Secretary for Agriculture Brooke Rollins published an emergency declaration which ordered US Forest Service to open some 112.5 million acres in national forest land for logging.

The announcement included a granular card of affected forests, which did not specify the names of the forests or the amount of area affected in each. However, officials of the United States Ministry of Agriculture confirmed at the time that the order will affect the 18 national forests of the golden states, which extend collectively over more than 20 million acres.

The USDA forest service is ready to make the vision of the national productive and resilient forest secretary described in the memorandum, the agency said in a written statement. Aligning the secretary's management, we will rationalize forest management efforts, reduce restrictive regulations and increase partnerships to support economic growth and sustainability.

California is home to more federal forests than any other state, including the national forests of Angeles, Sequoia and Klamath. USDA officials, who oversees the forest service, said they did not yet have information about the number of acres in each forest.

The directive follows from the president prevails over the recent decree to extend American wood production of 25%, which Rollins supported in his opinion would provide better domestic wood supplies, create jobs and prosperity, reduce catastrophes of forest fires, improve fish and fauna habitats and reduce construction and energy costs.

An internal memo of Chris French, interim associate chief of the forest service, orders the heads of the nine regions of the forest service to develop five -year strategies to increase their volume of wood, with the objective of an increase at the agency's scale by 25% over the next four to five years.

Environmental groups have expressed their indignation in the face of the order of presidents, who, according to them, will bypass legal protections, considerations of endangered species and public contribution in order to accelerate forest exploitation and the elimination of vegetation such as trees, plants and shrubs.

This is a barely veiled attempt to accelerate the connection to our national forests, bypass environmental laws and line the pockets of the wood industry, wrote Jeff Kuyper, executive director of Los Padres Forestwatch, non-profit, in an email. This decision associated with mass fire, budget cuts and environmental decreases will wreak havoc on the LOS padres and other national forests across the country.

The National Forest of Los Padres extends to parts of the counties of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern; Kuyper said the Trump administration order seems to put at least 80% of forests 1.75 million acres to be won.

In his order, the president argued that the heavy federal policies of previous administrations have made the United States unnecessarily dependent on foreign wood producers. To this end, the order complies with other recent measures of the administration to facilitate environmental regulations in exchange for lowering consumer costs and greater independence from other countries.

But Trump also relied on recent disasters in the context of his justification, noting that forest management and forest reduction projects can save American lives and communities.

Forest management is indeed a painful place in California, where decades of abolition of fires have enabled the vegetation to accumulate, which in turn acts as fuel for larger and more frequent flame states. However, experts have warned that cleaning the brushes is not the same as logging or large -scale slimming, which, according to some, can make the landscape more flammable. The subject is a matter of frequent debate.

In recent years, states forests have also suffered from extreme drought conditions, scholarship infestations and other stressors that have helped increase the death of trees.

What could be more, an influx of people moving in the interface of wild-urban lands or the area where human development meets the natural landscape contributes to Rollins described as a crisis of forest and forest health in its own right.

Healthy forests require work and, at the moment, faced an emergency in the national forest, wrote Rollins in a press release. We have an abundance of wood at high risk of forest fires in our national forests. I am proud to follow the bold direction of President Trump by allowing forest directors to reduce constraints and minimize the risks of fire, insects and diseases so that we can strengthen the American wood industry and further enrich our forests with the resources they need to prosper.

The forest service manages 144 million wooded acres in 43 states, of which around 43 million acres are suitable for wood production, said Rollins.

Although the federal order is not specifically intended for California, it leads to simmer tensions between the State and the President. During his first mandate in 2018, Trump blamed forest fires in California to the land management policies of the governments of the States, and suggested that it leads to its forestry soils.

However, he did not recognize that 57% of 33 million forest acres are controlled by the federal government.

In a press release, Randi Spivak, director of public land of the non -profit center for biological diversity, said that the order of presidents is similar to the food of our national forests in bombing.

Decline the bulldozers and chainsaws on these magnificent public lands will cause white cuts, polluted rivers and extinct species, said Spivak. More than 110 million acres of national forests fall under this dangerous edict. We will use all the legal tools at our disposal to stop the implementation of Trump administrations of this order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2025-04-12/trumps-timber-production-california-national-forests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

