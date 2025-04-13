The latest politics: The emergency bill to open the British steel plant is the law after the king's approval | Political news





Analysis: One special feature that stems from today's debate

Keir Starmer was flying a flag for domestic steel production today as his government passed an emergency bill to give special authority to intervene in the operation of Steel works elsewhere with Scunthorpe.

He wants voters to know that his involvement -friendly government has stood to save virgin steel production.

Today's intervention politics and optics look relatively simple. But it doesn't happen next time.

Even before the emergency bill proceeded, government officials appeared in the British steel in the Skun Tope.

There is a tension about what's going on next time. As a person close to the conversation told me, keeping the explosion is far from the future conclusions and sometimes coming forward.

“We have been working for a few days and several weeks that are very hard while the government and the British management are secured and needed many raw materials.”

“You can't deliver it in Amazon the next day. The work will not end as it continues until it is exploded.”

This is not a magical wand.

There is a reason why the government will withdraw all the stops, and at this time, the political failure costs at this point will survive whatever the cost.

But the mid -term prospect of the Virgin British Steel is not safe.

The furnace, which is being saved today, is doing its best in a few years, but it is not clear who can switch to a new style of electricity.

Jonathan Reynolds, the secretariat, said:

“The state cannot support the long -term change of the British steel itself and won't want to do so.”

He will not say that steel production is a national security issue first, and it will not say that it is effectively guaranteed for future production. The Wiggle Room is mentioned beyond the scunthorpe and beyond it.

The government provided stubborn plaster, not a solution.

Tough assault on Chinese organizations

But this is much more than what happens in Lincoln Shir. This is about the location and elasticity of England in the world.

Can the domestic steel industry survive if Donald Trump continues to impose a 25%tariff on the steel from the United Kingdom to the United States? Can we make our own weapons for the next few years as part of a new devotion to spend 3% of Keir Starmer's 3% of GDPs on defense without British steel? Is the final dependence on the Chinese river inevitable?

But one of the fascinating features of the debate today was the greatest attack of the minister's Chinese organization. It was the hardest assault since Starmer's government entered the office.

Reynolds said:

“In fact, their intentions were to cancel and reject the payment of existing orders. Therefore, the company would have unilaterally closed the first steel (primary steel) in British steel and closed it unilaterally.

“Their intention was that colleagues maintained the downstream mill, the basis of our construction steel industry and supplied it in China, not the Skun Tope.”

Uncertain

This attack came to Beijing to repair the relationship (most recently ED Miliband).

However, accusations that Chinese groups are acting as malice to effectively scoop domestic steel production are serious.

It also comes before Trump finds out if it is more difficult for the allies to trade with China.

Today, the government has succeeded in protecting the domestic manufacturer of Virgin Steel in the short term.

But what happens in the long run and where we can get it is still dark as today.

