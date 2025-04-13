The UK steps to save the British steel by the loom of nationalization | Business and Economic News





Arbitration follows the breakdown of the dialogue between the British government and the British steel owner Jingye Group.

The British government effectively controlled British steel to maintain an explosion after lawmakers approved the emergency rescue.

British ministers ran to proceed with the bill on Saturday when 3,500 jobs were balanced.

The arbitration is based on the discussion on the plan that the dialogue between the British government and the Chinese owner of the British steel, Jingye Group, will shift the company into a more eco -friendly production method.

After the vote, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that he had lost $ 915,600 a day due to explosion.

You and your colleagues have been the backbone of British steel for many years, and it's really important for us to recognize it, starmer said. Your job, your life, community, family.

Members of the National Assembly were recalled during the Easter rest time on the emergency Saturday.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State, told MPS that the new law will give the government the authority to manage the government, pay workers, and secure important raw materials to keep the furnace.

Reynolds said that the acquisition of the entire stock will be higher, given the current owners' actions. If you do not act today, it will prevent more desirable results from being considered, he said.

The bill passed the House of Representatives.

If it is nationalized, British steel will be the largest main structure of UKS after the 2008 bank crisis.

The collapse of the operation of the Scunthorpe will leave the UK, and the only G7 country will leave because it cannot produce virgin steel produced by raw materials such as iron ore and coke.

Already under pressure from global supply GLUT and rapidly increasing energy prices, the company has affected 5 %of annual steel exports due to a new US tariff of 25 %.

Reynolds emphasized that the dependence on foreign steel will increase when Furnis ends, and promised to increase our trade restrictions, promising to fight for the future.

The government has already pledged $ 3.2 billion to support the steel sector and aims to release long -term strategies in the next few months.

