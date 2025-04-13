Chinese companies are thinking because Trump prices trade in China-US in danger





When the first two 10% rates of prices reached, Zou Guoqing, a Chinese exporter, groans but did not find the insurmountable barriers. He abandoned some of his profits and offered his client, a snow bicycle factory in Nebraska, price reductions ranging from 5% to 10%. It seemed to work: the factory accepted a new order of molds and parts.

But when President Donald Trump announced an additional 34% universal rate on Chinese products on April 2, Zou, who has exported to the United States for more than a decade, has been incredulous.

There is no feasibility wire, said Zou, who does business in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo. It looks like I would have no choice but to give up negotiations with the United States

Then came 50% more from Trump, followed by another hike pushing the universal price on Chinese products at 145% of the sky, and Zou said that he could no longer hope that the two leaders can communicate. We stop the shipments, he said, until the leaders speak.

The 145% tariff of the United States and the 125% reprisal rate from China put companies that trade between the United States and China at the forefront. They are worried not only of their next orders, but also the viability of their business if there is no quick relief. Experts fear that the business links that lasted decades that have supported the relationship between the worlds, the two largest economies could be untangled.

Trade links are tested

If the high price is supported for the next six months or more, it would actually lead to a really effective decoupling between American and Chinese economies, said Chen Zhiwu, a finance professor at Hong Kong University Business School.

Josh Lipsky, Senior Director of Atlantic Council Council Geoeconomics Center, said that the Sky-High price, if he was held in place, is equivalent to almost a commercial embargo, which makes it impossible for China to export low-value items such as clothing to the United States, it would also force American companies to get elsewhere, far from China, he was also alternatives, obliged.

In a tour, the Trump administration said on Friday evening that it excluded electronics such as smartphones and laptops from reciprocal rates, which means that they will not be subject to the 145% tariffs taken from China. The exemption seemed to reflect the realization of Trumps that it is unlikely that its porcelain prices will change more manufacturing of smartphones, computers and other gadgets in the United States.

In China, the central tariff office said outright that there was no possibility of accepting the market for American goods exported to China at the current price level.

Everyone is quite worried, said Hu Jianlong, founder of Brands Factory, a council that works with Chinese companies trying to enter foreign markets. At this point, there is no good way to follow. This situation has not resolved … There is no final number. And so everyone is still waiting to see how it will develop.

The high-challenged tariff war has occurred more than 20 years after China with the help of the United States joined the World Trade Organization and began to see its economy hovering over foreign investments and export to the United States and other Western markets. Last year, the China-US trade was $ 582 billion, but tensions broke out on the commercial imbalance expanding the United States which led to the first tariff skirmish during the first term Trump.

The trade deficit has since shrunk but has remained stubbornly, at a time when the United States and other Western markets were also concerned with another Chinese products such as electric vehicles.

Divide or withdrawals?

During his four-year term, former president Joe Biden stressed that the United States did not try to decline China but to undress. He adopted the high fence and high -end approach, under which his administration has set up obstacles in targeted sectors such as advanced chips, artificial intelligence and quantum IT that have implications on national security.

Now Trump declares universal prices on Chinese products, but said he was also willing to speak with Beijing. We still do not know what could be his goals.

What are they looking for in these negotiations? To what extent is it possible to reduce these prices? What are the other requests outside China by removing its reprisal rates that the United States wishes to present. We do not know what would be, said Greta Peisch, who was a general lawyer of the office of the American commercial representative in 2021-2024.

The message of Chinas leadership is noisy and clear. He will only speak when the United States will cease maximum pressure and capricious and destructive behavior, said Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Li Cheng, professor of political science at the University of Hong Kong, said that Chinese management was upset by having been distinguished by Trump when the American president interrupted reciprocal rates for 90 days for all other countries. Beijing wants to make sure that Donald Trump does not declare one thing in the morning and say other things in the evening, said Li, and that politicians on China are not diverted by his anti-China and Bellicist advisers.

Without negotiations in terms of leadership in the immediate future, companies explore their options.

Lisa Li, who works in the sales of a sportswear manufacturer in the northern province of Hebei, said that his business was negotiating with customers to find out if they could divide the increased costs. It is too early to say if her business has to abandon the American market, she said, but she will certainly expand other avenues for sales, such as in Australia or Europe.

Different views, but optimism sags

In the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a manufacturing center, a vacation light manufacturer was less optimistic. BO, who only shared his last name for reprisal, said he could only abandon if the tariff hikes were there to stay because other markets may not work.

In recent years, the European market has been in crisis, said BO. So we wanted to try to develop our business in the United States.

In Hong Kong, Danny Lau, who runs an aluminum coating plant in the neighboring city of Dongguan, southern Dongguan, said that one of his American customers would continue to buy it for a current project but was not sure of the next project. Another customer told Lau that the chances were slim to conclude an agreement when the prices are so high. Lau has explored other markets, but it says that it is not easy because some can find its high quality products that are too expensive.

In a port of the Chinese city of Shanghai, ships going to the United States had almost disappeared Thursday, the day after Trumps on China, according to a report from the Caixin financial information site. The main maritime companies considerably reduced the trans-Pacific routes, according to the report.

In the longer term, the tariff war should encourage Chinese companies to diversify their supply chains and to be part of their manufacturing capacity outside of China, and even in the United States, the consultant said.

Some could follow in the footsteps of Tianjin Steelmaking's business, which abandoned trade with the United States after Trump and Biden have raised prices on Chinese steel. The best plan is not to come into contact, said David Yu, who works in the company's foreign sales department.

However, not everyone is ready to abandon the American market. Zou, the exporter of Ningbo, describes the American market as reliable and without capricious requirements.

It is the best market on earth, he said. I wait for the rainbow after the storm.

Wu reported Bangkok and Washington Tang. AP SHIHUAN CHEN researcher in Beijing and writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

