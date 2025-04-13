



The investment in the UK's new companies has fallen to low after Van Messeng, and the new technology group has considered moving its headquarters to the United States to find capital.

Research Company DealRoom showed that British new companies have raised $ 16.2 billion in 2024 with the lowest transport since 2024. In contrast, Silicon Valley colleagues raised more than 65 billion won, up 71 % from 2023.

The chief executives of some new companies in the UK said they have already pursued integration into the United States, despite the fact that the desire to attract US investors in the Financial Times is already based in London.

Recognizing that most venture funds come from the United States, we have established a preferred and familiar structure to US investors as Delaware companies, Mati Staniszewski, co -founder of AI Group Evenlabs, reached $ 3.3 billion in January this year.

Nearly one -fifth of the venture support technology startups based on the UK, headquartered in the United States, have been established since 2020.

Keir Starmers Gyeongbu points out the rapidly growth AI sector as a potential channel for economic growth, and startup founders and investors say that the quality of UK engineers and technical staff coincides with the contemporary American contemporary people.

But new companies warned that the difficulty of accessing capital is regaining British business in competing with British companies. In the past, major British technology groups, from Deepmind to ARM, were also acquired by much larger international investors.

AI Startup CLEO, headquartered in London, said that Barney Hussey-Yeo, which raised $ 140 million since its founding in 2016, is considering getting away from the UK. He pointed out that the lottery to move to the United States is becoming stronger and stronger every year, and the better investor thinking and the British government have recently decided to increase capital gains.

Hussey-Yeo, who had already spent four months in San Francisco: said: you have reached a specific scale that there is no capital and a deterioration in the UK. Honestly, the UK is somewhat f *****. [the problem].

Alex Macdonald, which recently started the second startup sequel, was selected as the headquarters with British subsidiaries designed to avoid later relocation.

Alex McDonald's

I am also an investor. My advice on the current founders [hiring] He added.

Macdonald, who hired most of the operating teams in London, said that British talent is not superior to the United States, but is much smaller.

The UK is a great place to start a business, but he added that it should see changes in the pension fund to invest in venture capital and to encourage additional startup growth.

The UKS pension industry has historically been reluctant to invest in the private market compared to overseas. Last year, Think-Tank New Financial showed that the British pension system invested only 5 % from the United States.

Last month, Torsten Bell, a British pension minister, said it is promoting retirement funds to invest more in the private market as part of a wider government plan to improve the FT and integrate 13TN's British pension assets.

Two founders of the British education in their early twenties, Timon Gregg and Kylin Shaw, said they established a company in the United States due to better investors and customer attitudes.

GREGG, which integrated the AI ​​insurance business in San Francisco last year, said that US customers and investors are faster and more willing to be more ambitious.

Hippos Exoskeleton, who is Health-Tech Company, also moved to San Francisco: the following: the way of thinking is people's danger.

According to Deal ROOMS Research, 57 % of global venture capitals have entered US new companies last year, and have increased more than 50 % for the first time in 10 years and 30 % since 2023.

In contrast, the UK's startups received 4.8 % of the world's funds, and total investment decreased 11 % over the same period.

suggestion

Techuk's deputy director, Antony Walker, said that there is a risk of losing the brightest company as an international market if he does not work more to solve the expansion gap with the United States.

Without measures, many potential SMEs will move abroad and pay for UK's jobs, tax revenues and economic growth costs.

DOM HALLAS, which founded the industry group startup association, said that the UK was a victim of its own success.

WEVE has built a technical ecosystem worth wiping for founders, he said. We need a true plan to create incentives to stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/10466229-1e25-4e1d-aa03-52b329f84753 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos