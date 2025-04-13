Pressures from Kyiv and Washington led to the resignation of American ambassadors, say sources





CNN –

When the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Brink Brink resigned from her post two days ago, she was both under pressure from President Volodymyr Zelenskys in kyiv, and feeling the pressure to work for his ultimate boss in Washington, President Donald Trump, according to people who knew her.

At the same time, she was almost three years after an assignment in an area of ​​war away from her family a situation that had also made an inevitable toll, people said. An extraordinary performance, said a spokesperson for the State Department, paying tribute.

His sudden departure marks the last upheavals of relations with kyiv with kyiv since the Trump administration took office and began a dramatic reorientation of American politics far from Ukraine and to Russia.

A former Ukrainian official with a positive vision of Brink told CNN that the ambassador said that she could no longer do what was right under the new administration.

She was a very systematic supporter of Ukraine during her three years (in kyiv). She did everything that her position allowed her to make so that Ukraine succeeds. His principles would not allow him to do the opposite, said the former official.

Speaking under the cover of anonymity, he said that he had communicated with the ambassador following his decision to leave and stressed that it was not an emotional decision that she had taken, but which was carefully considered.

She has made a very rational decision on what she can do right now, in a new environment, in new circumstances, said the official.

Brink began its passage in May 2022, only a few months after the large -scale invasion of Ukraine. While Kievs key interlocutors were within the National House -White House advisor, Jake Sullivan, in particular, played a central role during the Biden Brink era maintained great visibility in the country and on social networks, promoting Biden and humanitarian aid administration policy.

The Western ambassadors who worked alongside her in Ukraine spoke of her work ethics and her professionalism.

Whatever the nails, almost a machine sometimes, but with a kind of authentic commitment and a real type of fire, told CNN with approval.

This tenacity was tested throughout its publication, the people who know it said to CNN, but who was challenged to break the point by Trumps returns to power.

The new administration has opened several channels in Moscow after three years of diplomatic isolation. He went to support irreversible Ukraines a path to NATO membership in anything but completely excluding. And at some point last month, the United States even interrupted all military aid and intelligence to force kyiv to engage in talks to end the war.

The difficulties in managing such a pronounced change in American policy were brought to Brink in two of his publications on social networks.

The first was a retweet of a publication by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio just hours after Zelensky was publicly assaulted by Trump and his assistant JD Vance during a meeting at the White House in late February.

Thank you @potus for defending America in a way that no president has never had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America first. America is with you! Read Rubios Tweet, who sent separately translated separately into Ukrainian.

Seventeen hundred people stood up in the comments expressing an astonishment that someone who had previously been so vocal to support Ukraine now encouraged the humiliation of its leader.

To resign and maintain your dignity was one of the most polished answers. Many have shown much less restraint.

The second was a tweet sent only a week ago, following a Russian attack on the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, which led to the heaviest loss of civil life in a single strike this year.

Horrified that this evening, a ballistic missile struck near a playground and a restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including six children. This is why war must end, she wrote.

Zelensky himself published a scouring response in his night address, drawing attention to his inability to name Russia.

A country so strong, such a strong people and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid of saying the Russian word speaking of the missile that killed children, he said.

Brink mentioned Russia in the further references to the attack, and the former Ukrainian official expresses her sympathy on the situation in which she found herself.

She was part of her system; She had to do it, he told CNN.

Confirming the start of Brinks to journalists on Thursday, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, made a suggestion that the ambassador had expressly invited to reduce public references to Russia, saying that she was not aware of something like this, adding that she would not speak anything about a diplomat and the internal dynamics that could happen.

CNN has not been able to contact Brink to comment.

It is not only relations with his own government that has deteriorated while the Trump team took over in the White House, the people who know it. Relations with the Zelenskys office had also become difficult for a long time.

The Office of Ukrainian Presidents was increasingly frustrated by what he saw while the Biden administers excessive prudence concerning the transfer of weapons such as the longer-range tactical missiles known as Atacms, or F-16 fighter planes, and as the American classification classification in Ukraine said, she often forced the brunt. His relationship with the chief of staff of Zelenskys, Andriy Yermak, was particularly tense.

In addition, it pleaded hard for the introduction of anti-corruption measures and reforms to increase transparency. Back home, they were considered crucial to winning round skeptics at the reluctant congress to approve the Ukrainian expenditure invoices to fear that money will be syphonated. In Kyiv, said Andy Hunder of the American Chamber of Commerce, it made him unpopular.

It was very good for the business world in Ukraine by emphasizing the shaded economy, but (too often) there was not the political will to do anything, says Hunder.

A former European ambassador who was in kyiv at the same time as Brink is more frank.

She was never coated with sugar, she was always very clear with them as for the type of standards against which they would be encountered in Washington and I think it annoyed them.

Hunder says he thinks that in the end, the edge was simply exhausted by the political pressures of the two governments with which she had to face.

The former Ukrainian official who spoke to CNN in support of Brink was clear that his departure was bad news.

We were lucky, we had a great supporter. Right now, we have uncertainty, he said.

